Amtrak Is Having a 2-for-1 Sale on Roomettes

Making travel plans for the New Year? You’re not going to want to miss out on this deal! Amtrak is currently offering two tickets for the price of one in a special deal on the trains’ “roomettes.”

This is great news for couples or friends and family members traveling in pairs. A roomette offers two chairs for sitting and taking in the views by day and two bunk beds for resting through travel at night. The room has its own door that closes for privacy, and it even comes with a private toilet and sink.

The deal is valid for those traveling to select cities including Chicago, New Orleans, Denver and more. The cheapest trip is $275 and the most expensive rings in at $347 — whether you’re traveling solo or with another person.

The deal is only valid if you’re traveling between Jan. 7 and May 23, 2019, and according to the Amtrak Twitter account, you’ve got to act quickly to take advantage of this offer, as it expires on Dec. 11!

Picture this: Stretching out on a bed while en route to your destination. Oh, and if you buy now through Dec. 11, Roomette tickets are #BOGO, so bring a travel companion for free! — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 6, 2018

To give you a sense of what you’re in for when you book a roomette all to yourself (or for you and a friend), here’s a comprehensive video of the space courtesy of The Elevator Channel on YouTube:

Amenities also include turn-down service, fresh towels and bed linens, access to showers and more. The roomette fare also includes complimentary meals, so you don’t have to worry about packing snacks.

This isn’t the only way to save on Amtrak tickets right now, either. You can also save up to 25 percent on holiday travel when you book now through Dec. 29. And for students traveling home for the holiday season, there’s a chance to save 15 percent on specific routes. Check out the Amtrak deals page for full details on which trips are eligible.

If you’ve already got your holiday travel plans squared away, that doesn’t mean you’re missing out on a deal. Amtrak offers seasonal promotions throughout the year, such as trips on glass-domed cars to take in the changing colors of the autumn leaves.

With big money-saving opportunities like these, train travel may become your new favorite way to explore!

We were not paid to write this story. The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.