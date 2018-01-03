America Ferrera is pregnant with her first child

The new year is off to a great start for actress America Ferrera. That’s because she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, will be welcoming their first child together this year. Ferrera announced the news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of she and her husband donning novelty “2018” glasses and holding up a onesie, Ferrera wrote, “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing #MasBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

Check out the sweet snap below:

The couple has been together for 12 years, having met when Williams cast Ferrera in his student film at the University of Southern California. They wed in 2011.

“We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other, a shared passion for what we do and our work,” Ferrera told People after their engagement.

The pair may already have a leg up on the whole pregnancy and parenting thing, considering Ferrera likened the experience of making a movie with her husband to that of childbirth.

Williams wrote and directed “The Dry Land,” which Ferrera both produced and acted in. Ferrera told People the film was “certainly his baby, and I feel like I’ve been here to get to witness it. It’s a little bit like he had the pregnancy and I’m holding his hand thorough Lamaze.”

Based on Ferrara’s Instagram, it looks like they are a couple who also share a commitment to fitness, as she often shares photos of them exercising together.

Rivaling the cuteness of her relationship with her hubby, though, is the continuing friendship that Ferrara maintains with her “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” costars.

Ferrara shared a snap of the crew, which includes Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, on Jan. 2 with the caption: “Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood.”

The four actresses starred together in the 2005 and 2008 “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” films and are still tight more than a decade later.

Aside from their shared love of film and fitness, Ferrara and her husband have also collaborated on political activism, founding the organization Harness with Wilder Verrama after the 2016 election.

“It’s about convening people with front line activists to hear the authentic stories about what’s happening in our most vulnerable communities,” Ferrara explained during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in May 2017. “Right now, I think we’re all feeling this unprecedented energy—people want to take action and take part, but it’s so overwhelming that you don’t know where to begin.”

The actress is also part of the Time’s Up movement, which was just launched by a team of Hollywood female heavyweights such as Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon. The movement aims to end the culture of harassment that has pervaded the film and other industries through advocacy, legal action and fundraising.

Despite all the other projects that Ferrara and Williams are involved in, we bet parenthood will be this couple’s most exciting collaboration yet!

