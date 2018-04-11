Amal Clooney reveals twins' first words

In June 2017, George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander. Now, just ahead of her kids’ first birthday, Amal has opened up about her and George’s experiences as new parents in an interview for the May 2018 issue of Vogue.

First up, Amal says that the twins have started babbling their first words: “We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,'” she said. “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

Amal said that she wasn’t always sure she’d be a wife and a mother, and she’s happy with the way her life has turned out.

“It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she told the magazine.“Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him [George]. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”

George echoed Amal’s sentiments, telling the Associated Press last year, “Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn’t think at 56 I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You just have to enjoy the ride.”

Amal also opened up about balancing her career as a human rights lawyer with motherhood, admitting that scheduling is not always simple.

“Between six and eight in the morning we get to have them in our bed — I don’t schedule any calls before eight,” she said. “When I was nursing, it was much more complicated, because there are two. I had all manner of weird cushions and pillows and machines.”

Amal Clooney stars on the cover of our May issue! Read the full interview: https://t.co/FhIInohLPV pic.twitter.com/4z6brZYruH — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 10, 2018

The public has not yet gotten a glimpse of the twins, with the couple having previously spoken out about their desire to retain a sense of privacy for their children. Last year, the actor criticized a French magazine for publishing grainy photos including the twins.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” Clooney said in a statement obtained by CNN. “Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.”

Best wishes to the happy family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.