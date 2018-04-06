Man throws 'Simpsons'-themed dinner party

In what may be one of the most creative dinner parties ever, Canadian reporter Tristin Hopper shared an epic feast on Twitter where every dish served came directly from “The Simpsons.”

“In what may be the greatest idea I’ve ever had, I successfully pulled off an all-Simpsons-themed dinner party,” Hopper tweeted.

His dinner party featured some of the most well-known dishes, along with some more obscure ones that only a diehard “Simpsons” fan would know.

Since the vast majority of the food was based on a joke, whether or not the guests enjoyed their meal is up for debate. It may not have been a mouthwatering spread, but it certainly was an entertaining one!

There were classics like 64 slices of cheese, from an episode in which Homer stays up all night eating 64 slices of cheese:

There was also a not-so-appetizing bowl of gum and nuts, another one of Homer’s favorites:

Marge was represented, too, with her happy crackers. Ned Flanders’ version of nachos — cucumbers with cottage cheese — made an appearance along with irregular Oreos from Moe and a giant Rice Krispie treat, with which Bart became fascinated.

One of the two semi-edible courses on the menu was a sandwich inspired by Krusty the Clown. The joke is that the sandwich is being served at a Jewish deli but is made entirely of pork (minus the bread and mayo):

The other one is Paul McCartney’s really ripping lentil soup. This referenced the episode where Paul and Linda McCartney (both famously vegetarian) discussed vegetarianism with Lisa and taught her it’s OK to be different. Paul also mentions if you play “Maybe I’m Amazed” backwards you’ll hear a recipe for a “really ripping lentil soup.”

Since this is Twitter we are talking about, so the critics came out to ask Hopper why he didn’t serve crab juice, among other “Simpsons”-inspired treats:

