Alexa Ray Joel is engaged

Alexa Ray Joel, singer-songwriter and daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, is engaged! Her boyfriend, New York City restaurateur Ryan Gleason, popped the question while the two were on a tropical vacation. And in true celebrity style, Joel and Gleason wasted no time sharing the happy news on social media.

Joel, 32, shared the emotional words Gleason used in his proposal in her Instagram post announcing the engagement:

She also showed off a gorgeous photo of her ring, an emerald-cut diamond. So pretty!

A post shared by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Jan 1, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

In another post, she detailed her reaction to the proposal, writing, “So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!”

Joel’s family is in on the joy, too. Mom, Christie Brinkley, shared her own Instagram post about the happy news.

Earlier this year, Brinkley gushed about Gleason to Entertainment Tonight, saying “I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart. He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

Joel and Gleason have been together since at least 2014. Reportedly, he is close with the rest of her family, too, including younger half-siblings Sailor and Jack Cook (from her mom’s marriage to architect Peter Cook). That’s a good thing, because Alexa Joel has a loving relationship with her extended family—she and Sailor even posed with Brinkley in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

No word (at least publicly) from dad, Billy Joel, yet, but we’re guessing he’s overjoyed as well. He’s also likely pretty busy, as his wife, Alexis Joel, gave birth to his third daughter, Remy Anne, on Oct. 22.

It’s lovely to see a family growing in happiness, isn’t it? Next up is planning Joel and Gleason’s wedding, as both Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook mentioned in their Instagram posts.

Congrats to the happy couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.