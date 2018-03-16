Most wishlisted locations on Airbnb

We all have at least one dream location marked on our travel bucket list. But since committing to taking a vacation can be a big endeavor, we often put these plans on the back burner. Thankfully, Airbnb’s wish lists let users save the incredible rentals that they want to visit to help plan out their dream trips in advance. They now even have made booking on a budget easier with a Pay Less Up Front feature.

If you need a few new locations to add to your bucket list, Airbnb has shared with us the most wish-listed destinations in the world. From island escapes to culture-filled cities, you’ll definitely want to create itineraries for these cool locales. See which locations made the top 10 (note: they’re listed below in no particular order).

1. Atlanta, Georgia

The Southern city of Atlanta is filled with cute little rentals for a quick trip.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The forests around Georgia are filled with lots of cool treehouse designs for anyone looking for an adventure just outside the city.

Courtesy of Airbnb

You can even test out tiny home living while visiting ATL.

Courtesy of Airbnb

2. Cape Town, South Africa

Known for its amazing culture and spectacular landscapes, visitors to Cape Town would be lucky to stay in a place with these amazing views.

Courtesy Airbnb

This cool apartment in the Bokaap neighborhood is designed almost entirely with eco-friendly industrial hemp.

Courtesy Airbnb

If you want access and views of Cape Town’s beautiful bays, this home is an excellent option.

Courtesy Airbnb

3. Denpasar, Indonesia

Traveling to Bali with a large group? This huge villa can sleep 14 people for only $106 per night.

Courtesy Airbnb

In nearby Seminyak, experience a taste of paradise at your own romantic retreat.

Courtesy Airbnb

Between the amazing homes and great prices, we’re booking our flights now.

Courtesy Airbnb

4. Los Angeles, California

A large and diverse city, you can find a variety of cool locations to shack up in Los Angeles.

Courtesy Airbnb

If you want to be close to the beach, there are plenty of cool bungalows in Venice.

Courtesy Airbnb

Or you can find yourself in a studio in Downtown L.A. with great views of the town.

Courtesy Airbnb

5. London, England

Visitors to England’s capital city have plenty of unique options for their stay in the city.

Courtesy Airbnb

This private apartment can give you a taste of that traditional London style.

Courtesy Airbnb

For fans of an English garden, this Airbnb gives you a small escape from city life.

Courtesy Airbnb

6. Malibu, California

Just a hop away from L.A. is Malibu, a coastal town with amazing beachfront escapes.

Courtesy Airbnb

Malibu also has lots of mountainous terrain, perfect for cool camping experiences with great views of the ocean.

Courtesy Airbnb

You can even get a taste of the ranch lifestyle in the unique town.

Courtesy Airbnb

7. Marrakesh, Morocco

Visitors to Marrakesh must stay in one of the city’s signature Riad homes centered around beautiful courtyards.

Courtesy Airbnb

If you love tile, you have to make a trip to one of these incredible Airbnbs.

Courtesy Airbnb

You can never go wrong with a rented room at the Insta-famous Riad Yasmine.

Courtesy Airbnb

8. Oía, Greece

Cave dwelling is the way to go in Oía. Dug out white homes paired with beautiful views of the Mediterranean sound like a total dream.

Courtesy Airbnb

Give us a plane ticket and we would book this amazing spot in an instant.

Courtesy Airbnb

We would totally stay here for that view (and the Instagram).

Courtesy Airbnb

9. Ostuni, Italy

Located in Italy’s Apulia region, Ostuni is a magical stone-filled city where both the monuments and homes are architectural gems.

Courtesy Airbnb

This gorgeous countryside “trullo” will make you feel like you have entered into another era.

Courtesy Airbnb

Just between Ostuni and the sea is this historic home perfect for a family getaway.

Courtesy Airbnb

10. Paris, France

A cute Parisian apartment with herringbone floors? Yes, ouais.

Courtesy Airbnb

This ancient industrial building turned loft is the perfect escape for a vacation with all your best amis.

Courtesy Airbnb

For a truly unique Parisian experience, book a night at this bookstore converted into an apartment. Don’t worry. No customers will walk in on you.

Courtesy Airbnb

Written by By Shelby Wax for Lonny.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.