Meredith's new love interest on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Could this be a case of “How I Met … Grey’s Anatomy”?
Fans of the beloved CBS series “How I Met Your Mother” may be in for a special treat during the next episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing Thursday, Oct. 11. Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother,” is reportedly set to make a guest appearance on the ABC show as Meredith Grey’s potential love interest, according to People. But nothing is set in stone.
The rumors of Radnor’s guest appearance all began with a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”
In the clip, Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, is dressed up, having traded the white doctor’s coat for a tan trench jacket and white blouse. Her coworkers seem taken back by her change in clothing. After some back and forth between the doctors, Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) blurts out, “Oh my god, you have a date.”
Grey tells her coworkers she has no idea who she is meeting or what he even looks like. The date, it turns out, is the work of the matchmaker patient at Grey Sloan Memorial, whom viewers may remember from last week’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Grey’s mystery man may very well be Radnor, but details about his character are being kept under lock and key.
The news of his appearance was first reported by People, then later confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. But Radnor’s role as Pompeo’s love interest on “Grey’s Anatomy” has yet to be announced by ABC officially.
And this won’t be the only date for Grey this season. In fact, Pompeo’s newly single character will go on multiple dates because, as showrunner Krista Vernoff told TV Guide, “Like in real life, love doesn’t always land in your lap with the first date.”
Will Radnor make the cut? Fans will have to wait and see.
