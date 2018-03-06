8 comfortable shoes that feel just like slippers

Comfortable footwear is essential, but wouldn’t it be nice if it also looked good? It’s so hard to find a good shoe that accomplishes both.

If you’re looking for functional footwear that’s still appropriate to wear outside the home, you’re in luck, because there are actually a good number of shoes out there that allow you to feel as if you’re wearing slippers while still making you look good.

Check out these eight super-comfy and fashion-forward picks:

1. Birkenstock Sandals

Everyone went crazy for Birkenstock sandals back in the ’90s because of their signature contoured cork and rubber foot beds, which conform to your feet, making for a super-comfortable stride. Now the iconic sandals are back in style, and they even come in totally “now” colors, like this rose gold copper shade. They’re available at Nordstrom for $124.95.

Nordstrom

2. Minnetonka Leopard Kitty Moc

These vintage-inspired moccasins are lined with leather and have a cushioned foot bed for maximum comfort. And this leopard print accent makes them super cute. Get them at Zappos for $30.99.

Zappos

3. Ugg Richi Slip-Ons

These basic slip-ons by Ugg are super versatile, and come with a cushioned insole for maximum shock absorption. Get them at Zappos for $35.97.

Zappos

4. Dr. Scholl’s Vixen Leather Ballet Flats

Not all ballet flats are created equal, with some being way too flimsy to offer any real support. However, these flats by by Dr. Scholl’s have a soothing memory foam insole to keep you flexible on your feet. Get them at Lord & Taylor for $88.

Lord & Taylor

5. Aerosoles Shore Thing

Think wearing high heels means your feet have to suffer? Think again. These Aerosoles pumps use Heel Rest, a technology designed to distribute your body weight toward your heel, and away from your toes, as well as Diamond Flex rubber soles to disperse friction away from the foot. Get them at Zappos for $59.99.

Zappos

6. Sperry A/O Villa Perf

These classic boat shoes by Sperry are as comfortable as they are durable, featuring rustproof metal eyelets, soft leather lining, a molded foot bed and shock-absorbing Ortholite midsole. Get them at 6pm for $44.99.

6 PM

7. Saucony Original Jazz Low Pro

Obviously, women aren’t the only ones looking for comfortable kicks. These classic Saucony sneakers have a foam-padded collar and tongue for a perfect fit, and a cushioned midsole for a soft feel. Get them at Zappos for $47.99.

Zappos

8. Jess Portfolio Dress Shoe

For those occasions when you want to wear something a little classier than sneakers but don’t want to sacrifice comfort for style, these burnished leather shoes give a polished look while ensuring you stay comfortable thanks to the ultra foam insole. Get them at Perry Ellis for $45.99.

Perry Ellis

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.