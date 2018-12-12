7 delicious recipes that call for apple cider

If fall is your favorite season because it means all things apple, you’re probably pretty sad to see all of the peppermint-flavored and Christmas-colored stuff take over. But even when the season ends for the year, who says you have to give up your favorite seasonal treat?

In fact, there are tons of recipes that can be used year-round and throughout the holiday season that actually call for a fall favorite — apple cider. While it might not be as easy to find once the cider mills close when winter approaches, you can usually find fresh cider in the majority of grocery stores.

From salmon to cupcakes to cocktails and even meat, take a look at some recipes we found that use delicious apple cider.

1. Tree Top Swangy Holiday Salmon

Courtesy of Tree Top, this holiday salmon will wow any guests you have over during the holiday season. Of course, you can also make it year-round. With a combination of sweet and tangy, it calls for apple cider and apples, so there’s no shortage of flavor!

Ingredients

1 pound of salmon

1/2 stick butter

1 cup, 3 tablespoons Tree Top 100% Pure Pressed Sweet & Tart Apple Cider

2 threads saffron (or 1/8 tsp saffron powder)

1 green apple, sliced

Ground pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Scallions, for garnish (optional)

Steps

In a ziplock bag, mix 1 cup apple cider with salt and ground pepper. Add in the salmon. Set aside and let marinate for up to two hours. In an oven-safe saucepan, combine sliced apple, 1/2 stick butter, saffron and 3 tablespoons apple cider on low medium heat. Saute two to three minutes. Combine everything into the saucepan and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until cooked throughout. Serve immediately. Add scallions for garnish.

2. Apple Cider Pound Cake

This apple cider pound cake from Crazy for Crust will not only taste delicious but will also make your house smell amazing as it’s baking! It calls for apple cider in the cake and the glaze, so it will definitely be full of flavor. There’s also cinnamon on top of the glaze, so it brings in all the fall flavors!

3. Apple Cider Glazed Chicken

If you’re looking for another main dish involving apples, this apple cider glazed chicken sounds amazing. The recipe, from the Recipe Critic, includes Dijon mustard, chopped pecans and, of course, apple cider.

4. Spiced Braeburn Apple Gin

This spiced apple gin drink sounds seriously amazing and insanely easy. All you have to do is combine gin, ginger ale and apple cider, then finish it off with some cinnamon and an apple for garnish. Not only does it seem perfect for any time of the year, but it’s especially fitting for the holidays. The recipe comes courtesy of HelloFresh, who also have full holiday meals you can have shipped to your door that would obviously pair perfectly with the drink!

Ingredients:

4 Ounces Gin

4 Ounces Apple Cider

Ginger Ale

Cinnamon

Braeburn Apple, for garnish

Instructions:

Combine gin and apple cider in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and pour into a glass.

Top with ginger ale, then stir and sprinkle with cinnamon and garnish with a thin apple slice.

5. Cheddar Apple Cider Soup

Chances are you probably haven’t thought of putting apple cider in soup, but this cheddar apple cider soup recipe from No Spoon Necessary will definitely make you rethink it! This recipe is a bit different, as it actually calls for hard apple cider, but you could probably use plain apple cider if you must. It also has sweet potato, chicken stock, heavy cream and cheddar cheese. It can also be frozen, so why not make a large batch and save some for later?

6. Apple Cider Cupcakes And Brown Sugar Cinnamon Buttercream

These apple cider cupcakes with brown sugar cinnamon buttercream frosting come from Wishes and Dishes and look like an awesome treat regardless of the season! The apple cider in this recipe is in the batter, along with cinnamon. There’s cinnamon in the frosting, too and, for an extra apple boost, you can even stick a little slice right on the frosted cupcake.

7. Apple Cider Gravy

This apple cider gravy from Baked by Rachel looks like the perfect complement to a homecooked meal. With only five ingredients, it also looks like it would be easy to make on a weeknight. It can be served immediately or chilled and reheated later.

Will you be making any of these recipes to keep your love of apple cider going year-round?

