4 New Year'e Eve DIY Decorations

Christmas decorations are the best. I love how simple garland or a decorated tree can really make your home feel ready for the holidays.

Truly, I enjoy and look forward to decorating for all of the holidays throughout the year, including New Year’s Eve. Although, with New Year’s Eve being so close to Christmas, sometimes it’s hard to find a large variety of New Year’s decor unless you hit up a specialty or party store. That’s just another reason why taking a look at my Christmas decorations when thinking about decorating for New Year’s seemed like a good idea. And honestly, I’m trying to avoid crowded shopping centers if I can help it.

I’ve found that with a little creativity and glue, not only will you save money by repurposing Christmas decorations for New Year’s, your decor will truly be one of a kind!

Here are just a few ideas to get you started:

1. Use Tinsel Garland To Make Cake (Or Cupcake Toppers)

Megan Fenno

Supplies:

Instructions:

These cake toppers are quite simple to make! After cutting your tinsel garland into 3-inch strips, take one strip at a time and wrap it around the top of a wooden skewer. Secure it in place by wrapping a piece of washi tape around both the tinsel and wooden skewer. You can use any color tinsel, and there are so many varieties of washi tape on the market that you can make all kinds of fun cake or cupcake toppers. They’re perfect for almost any occasion!

2. Recycle Christmas Cards Into Confetti

Don’t know what to do with all of those Christmas cards you have from years past? Yeah, me neither. I don’t have the heart to throw them away, and I’ve always thought that I could likely use them for something. So, when my 6 year-old son asked me about confetti and what it was the other day, my creative lightbulb came on!

Megan Fenno

Supplies:

Old Christmas cards

Hole puncher

Scissors

Tape

Glue stick

Wrapping paper

Small matchboxes (you can pick up a pack of eight matchboxes for $1 at most dollar stores)

Instructions:

Using a hole puncher, punch holes from the fronts of Christmas cards. The amount of ‘confetti’ you need depends on how many little boxes you’d like to assemble, as well as how full you’d like the boxes to be. My son and I made five boxes and used around 10 cards.

Megan Fenno

After taking the matches out of the little boxes, cut 2-inch strips of wrapping paper and secure one side of the paper to the box using tape. Using a glue stick, coat the inside of the paper so it will stick securely to the box as you wrap it around the outside. That’s all there is to it!

3. Turn Wrapping Ribbon Into Garland

Megan Fenno

Supplies:

Wrapping ribbon

Scissors

Tape

Instructions:

This is another super easy project that even the kiddos can help with. Using wrapping ribbon (the kind that bows are made of), you’ll cut little lines every 1/4 inch along both edges. Gather two or three pieces of ribbon together, twist them, then hang!

Megan Fenno

4. Turn Christmas Picks Into Decorative Stirrers

Megan Fenno

Supplies:

Christmas picks

Straws

Tape

Paper

Instructions:

Christmas picks come in so many varieties and are perfect for all kinds of crafting, including making festive stirrers for NYE! You can find them at most craft stores and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target. The majority of Christmas picks are made with wire stems, so they’re easy enough to pull apart.

This project is as easy as inserting the picks into one side of the straw. I happened to have some scrapbook paper leftover from another project, so I cut out a circle, wrote the year on it, and taped it to the side of one of the picks!

One last note: you’re likely not going to be able to find the exact supplies I made all of these projects with, so I want to emphasize that these are just ideas for you to take and run with. Be creative, have fun and hey–this might even be the perfect project to help occupy the kids for a bit over winter break!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.