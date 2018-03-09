2 major characters are leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been on the air since 2005. To keep the show fresh, the cast has faced several changes over the years and, on top of that, the writers have always been game to tackle real-life, timely issues in its story lines. Now, another major shake-up is on the horizon for the beloved medical drama, and fans should brace themselves.

At the end of the current season (its fourteenth), two major characters—Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew)—will be leaving the show.

Saying Goodbye Is Hard For Show Creator

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” said “Grey’s Anatomy” creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes in a statement.

But this loss hits especially hard, even for the person who makes the ultimate call on character storylines.

“Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic,” said Rhimes. “Both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performances and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

Actors ‘Still Processing’ Character Exits

Both Capshaw and Drew took to Twitter to express their bittersweet feelings about their characters’ exits. Capshaw noted her gratitude for the privilege to portray one of the first LGBTQ characters in a series regular role on network TV:

Drew noted that she was still processing the news of her departure herself and was grateful to have the opportunity to spend some time with her “‘Grey’s’ family” over the next couple of weeks:

Fans of the show’s characters on social media were quick to show their emotions and unwillingness to say farewell.

Some have even said this destroys a once favorite show for them.

They just kill the show with this — Gabriela Rodríguez (@gabyrodriguez06) March 8, 2018

Not The First ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Departures This Season

Capshaw and Drew are the second and third series regulars to leave the show this season. Martin Henderson (Nathan) was also written out after appearing on “Grey’s” for two seasons.

Henderson took time to say goodbye to his character (and his fans) on Instagram back in October 2017 after his last show aired.

Could Characters Make A Return?

While this news certainly comes as a shock to many, fans of the show know that in the “Grey’s” universe, goodbye is not necessarily forever. As noted earlier, sometimes previously departed characters make a return. For example, remember when Izzie returned to the show for its 300th episode? Even if they never physically appear on the show again, their spirits live on.

