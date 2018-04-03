17 toys you had if you were a kid in the '80s

Adults who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s are riding a wave of nostalgia that is crashing over just about everything in pop culture. From TV show reboots such as “Magic School Bus,” “The Jetsons” and, of course, “Roseanne” to the return of Jolt Cola and Caboodles, everything that’s old is new again.

But one thing that never goes out of style are the cool toys from the ’80s and ’90s that every kid back then just had to have. Many of them remain popular today, and some are worth a decent amount of money.

Which of these classic toys did you have (or wish you had) in your closet?

1. Cabbage Patch Kids

Who would have thought that dolls born in a Cabbage Patch would cause riots in stores? Even though some people thought these dolls were ugly, the vast majority of people couldn’t get their hands on them fast enough.

Of course, Cabbage Patch Kids are still available. If you want the vintage collection, head over to Ebay to find a wide variety of the adorable little tykes. And of course the latest versions are available on Amazon, such as the adorable Baby So Real Blonde.

Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

2. Colorforms

A simple toy for a simpler time. Colorforms were cut-out plastic “stickers” kids could place on a background so as to tell a story.

Though Colorforms were born in the ’50s, they really became popular much later as the company began incorporating pop culture icons, the first of whom was Popeye. You can find some of the classics on eBay, and elsewhere.

Today, brand-new sets are being released for the latest generation of kids. You can find sets with the Paw Patrol, Disney Princesses and Marvel characters on Amazon. Check out this ’80s-tastic set Instagram user @AtomicBabyVintage put up for sale:

3. Star Wars

More than 40 years after the original “Star Wars” movie was released, its toy franchise remains one of the most popular in history. And with new movies scheduled for years to come, they look to stay relevant. But nothing takes the place in our hearts of the vintage collection of toys.

Collections like the one below can be found on Ebay and other collector sites. If you’d like one of the newer toy collections featuring popular characters like Kylo Ren, Rey and others, head over to Amazon.

Ebay

4. Monchhichi

Is it a monkey? Is it a teddy bear? It was never really clear with Monchhichi, but they were so adorable, people couldn’t resist them. If you’re looking for one of the original dolls, then Ebay is likely your best bet.

Flickr | Mot the barber

5. Pound Puppies

With their floppy ears and adorable eyes, these little pups in their doghouses were irresistible to kids and grownups alike when they hit the market back in the ’80s. They remain popular today, with new versions of the stuffed animal, along with cartoons, movies and more!

6. Teddy Ruxpin

Some thought a talking teddy bear who sang and told stories was adorable. Others thought Teddy Ruxpin was the stuff of nightmares. But there’s no disputing his popularity, because trying to find him in the ’80s was next to impossible for a long time. A newer version has been released and sells on Amazon and other toy stores, but the original Teddy Ruxpin is a collector’s item.

Amazon

7. Micro Machines

Remember these tiny cars that kids loved to collect and race around? The cool thing about Micro Machines was not only their size (you could fit a bunch in your pocket) but that they also had sleek designs and even themed sets, such as “Star Wars,” professional race car teams and more. Check out this great collection from Instagram user AnungUnRama:

8. My Little Pony

The My Little Pony collection of toys are still going strong more than 30 years after they first galloped onto the scene. What once was known as a girl’s toy has now been embraced by all kids! Today’s My Little Pony dolls are a lot more blinged out than their ancestors. But the originals are still beloved, and are actually making a comeback.

Flickr | kaktuslampan

9. Simon

This handheld electronic memory game is simple in theory, but not so easy to master! It’s hard to believe a game with only four big colored buttons could be so addictive. Simon is still on the market (and just as fun to play!).

Amazon

10. Fisher-Price Little People/Farm

These Little People had no moveable arms, legs or head, but they were in just about every kid’s room dating even before the 1980s! Probably the most popular play set for Fisher-Price Little People is the classic farm. We love how when the doors opened, a cow would moo! Fisher-Price now has an updated version of this iconic play set.

Ebay

11. Water Ring Toss

Sometimes the simplest concept makes for major fun. With the push of a single button, a puff of air lifted rings into the water. The challenge was to toss the rings onto the stick. Not as easy at it looks! The original Tomy versions of this game can be found online on sites like eBay. Refresh your memory with this pic from Instagram user @salagiochi1980:

12. The Farmer Says

Preschoolers loved this Fisher-Price toy that made animal sounds. The Farmer Says started out as a classic pull-string toy, but today’s version has a handle that lasts a little longer. We guess it’s for safety and durability reasons. And like many updates of the classic toys, this Farmer Says toy has more interactive features than the original, including quizzes and more! Here’s the 1983 version, sold by Instagram reseller @attyssproutvintage:

13. Fisher-Price Medical Kit

Would-be doctors and nurses could practice their skills way before medical school with the complete Fisher-Price Medical Kit. It had a “working” stethoscope, thermometer, blood pressure cuff and even a syringe for a shot (ouch!). The original came in a hard briefcase carrier.

You can find similar ones on auction sites like ebay. The current version has a doctor’s bag with pretty much the same medical instruments. Because why change a classic when it works so well?

Ebay

14. Roller Skates

Long before roller blades, the roller skate was the coolest toy on wheels. Kids would spend weekends skating outside or at the local roller rink. Whether you had the metal kind you slid on over your sneakers or the totally awesome boot skate, it was all about getting out and rolling! You can still find these today in stores and online in the classic design. Some things just never go out of style!

Ebay

15. Lite-Brite

Lite-Brite gave kids the power to make beautiful, colorful creations with pegs that lit up. Each Lite-Brite kit came with patterns kids could follow to make pictures, or they could make their own with blank templates. The newest edition of Lite-Brite even comes with a handy case for all the colored pegs. Where was that when I was a kid? Here’s Instagram user @tiny_box_of_color getting all sorts of nostalgic:

16. Big Wheel

Kids may be too small to drive motorcycles, but the Big Wheel gave kids the excitement of riding fast and riding free. And the spin-out handbrake on the side was the best part of the bike! Original versions of the Big Wheel can sell for thousands of dollars! But you can also find the latest bikes at almost any toy retailer.

Flickr | John-Morgan

17. Rainbow Brite And Starlite

The Rainbow Brite TV show and movie launched in the ’80s, and reboots featuring Rainbow Brite and her trusted steed, Starlite, have been rolled out several times since then. If you were a fan, chances are you remember the Rainbow Brite doll and the stuffed animal version of her colorful horse from back in the day.

ebay/happycamper0808

Are toys today even half as exciting as these old favorites?

