10 body transformations without weight loss

They say age is nothing but a number, but the number on the scale has yet to get the same sort of dismissal.

But, with the help of these 10 people, we’re hoping the idea that “weight is nothing but a number” catch on, too, And once you see these side-by-side comparisons of how they’ve been able to transform their bodies and still weigh the exact same amount, you may come around to the notion of not letting the scale dictate how you feel, too!

“I try to get people to think about how they are feeling, how their clothes are fitting, and how their body has changed,” Laura Stusek, fitness coordinator for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, told Everyday Health. “It’s a hard thing to do sometimes. The focus should not just be the number on the scale. If we only did things to make ourselves weigh less, we wouldn’t necessarily be healthier.”

See 10 examples of people who managed to get fit and feel better in their bodies, without lowering the number on the scale.

1. 145 Pounds

Fitness Instagramer brittelizabethfitt is urging folks to “stop letting the scale determine your success.” Both of these images show her at 145 pounds.

2. 125 Pounds

This woman behind theblondefiless Instagram account would like for you all to remember to ditch the scale, too. Here she is at 125 pounds.

3. 149 Pounds

Here, you’ll see that sometimes you might even gain a little weight and still manage to feel better than ever before. Because like kirasmart is here to prove, weight is nothing but a number!

4. 180 Pounds

Trimming body fat percentages doesn’t necessarily mean altering the number on the scale, as lakidu_laki proves.

5. 194 Pounds

Despite weighing the same in both photos, Instagramer leehaneyneoh was able to tone up through working out.

6. 177 Pounds

This woman is looking amazing and fit, yet she weighs the same in both photos. You go, annethenurse.

7. 232 Pounds

Without losing a pound, the man behind the frotonius Instagram account was able to pack on a whole lot of muscle!

8. 175 Pounds

The woman responsible for the maha_sfit Instagram account is proving that you can be 175 pounds and toned from head to toe.

9. 138 Pounds

Who knew 138 pounds could look so vastly different? These bikini photos show significant transformation, but the number on the scale never changed. Thanks for reminding us, @badassfitnessgoals.

10. 200 Pounds

What a difference two years and no pounds lost can make! Instagramer powermill1982 is using this as “proof that you can weigh the same and look completely different.”

These transformations are pretty incredible, but they didn’t require weight loss, so be sure to keep that in mind on your fitness journey. Because, really, it’s not about the number on the scale. It’s about how you feel in your body. Not only are these 10 people inspiring, but they also definitely serve as a reminder that being a healthier you won’t always be reflected on the scale!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.