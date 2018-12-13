10 Hair Color Trends We Loved in 2018
When it comes to hair color trends that made a splash this year, bold colors were the name of the game. From shades inspired by your favorite foods to hues that conjured up the supernatural, 2018 was all about head-turning hair colors that were anything but boring.
Check out some of our favorite hair colors that were totally on-trend this past year.
‘Ghosted’ Hair Color
Back in the beginning of 2018, “ghosted” hair that incorporated shades of grays and silvers was the hair color trend dominating Instagram. How pretty is this frosty shade, as shown by colorist Tina Casciato?
Ghostly. Had to post this cool pic for #ghostedhaircolor #hairoftheday @cosmoprofbeauty #licensedtocreate #cosmoprofbeauty . . To achieve this ghostly grey on her prelightened hair, I used Goldwell Elumen. I mixed AN@5 & SV@10 with a drop of NA@2 for the roots and AN@5 & SV@10 with Clear on her ends. . . @tinacasciato #tinacasciato #formulaswithtina #greyhair #silverhair
Peanut Butter And Jelly Hair
Peanut butter and jelly hair was a playful trend that evoked the look of everyone’s favorite sandwich. Check out this two-toned style as shown by Maryland stylist Megan Schipani on Instagram:
P B & J | when your client wants to keep it “natural” but wants something fun. I tried a little something different with @wellahair #fallhaircolor #behindthechair #americansalon #brazilianbondbuilder #b3 #plumhair #peanutbutterandjelly #pbj #desserthair Styled with @kenraprofessional captions by @deathbycouture @behindthechair_com @marybehindthechair @wellahair @wellaeducation @wellahairusa #wella #wellahair #wellalove #wellalife
Toasted Coconut Hair
Another hair color trend that made us hungry was toasted coconut hair. This mix of warm and cool blond tones is perfect for the transition from summer into fall. Check out the look as demonstrated on the Wella Education Instagram page:
Cold Brew Hair
Those looking for a darker shade for fall were inspired by their coffee order with cold brew hair. Look at this rich brown hue as shown by @realericvaughn on Instagram:
C O L D || B R E W @gabriellaofficial and I have a thing for @starbucks inspired hair color. She’s been Salted Caramel Mocha, Dulce De Leche and now…… @wellahairusa #wellaplex our formula for shine and strong healthy hair. Styled using @biolage Blowdry Glotion. #wellahairusa #wellaplex #sayyestowellaplex #biolage #liveraw #behindthechair #thebtcteam #americansalon #modernsalon #beautylaunchpad #coldbrew #coldbrewhair #coffeehaircolor #starbucks
Rose-Brown Hair
Rose-brown hair was the perfect way for brunettes to rock a pastel look. This copper-tinted hue looks so chic on Instagrammer @bysarahjane316:
Metallic Highlights
For a little shine in your mane, metallic highlights are a super-cool way to give your locks some oomph. This shimmery shade gives hair so much dimension, as shown by the owner of Made in LA Beauty Lounge on Instagram:
These metallic brown silvery wavesssss Gladys had her hair box dyed BLACK BROWN 2 years ago so I knew I couldn’t make any promises but I do take my girls as lights as I can without compromising the integrity of the hair because HEALTHY HAIR IS PRIORITY Luckily , the hair gods were on our side today and Gladys got to leave with exactly what she wanted ! Thank you Girlfriend & @olaplex as always for keeping my clients hair healthy . You neva let me down @madeinlabeautylounge _____________________________________________________________ @guytangmydentity @behindthechair_com @marybehindthechair @modernsalon @olaplex @framar @redken @kenraprofessional @americansalon @maneaddicts @matrix @joico #rainbowhair#coloredhair#colorfulhair#iceblonde#blondehair#longbeachhair#hotonbeauty#behindthechair#framar#modernsalon#igoraroyal#longbeach#longbeachhairstylist#longbeachmua#metallichair#olaplex#downeyhair#southbathair#huntingtonbeachhair#huntingtonbeach#pastelhair#beforeandafter#hairtransformations#paintedhair#guytang#rosegold
Mulled Wine Hair
Last holiday season, everyone was going crazy for mulled wine hair. If you didn’t give it a try last year, this rich, red shade is perfect for the festive weeks ahead. Check out this Christmasy hue, posted to Instagram by Blanc Quigley Hair Salon:
Champagne Hair
Another boozy shade that was big this summer was champagne hair. The blond shade incorporated just a touch of pink, as modeled by Kylie Jenner:
Denim Dye
This true-blue shade is inspired by everyone’s favorite fabric: denim. Just like your favorite pair of jeans, this color looks effortlessly cool.
Butterbeer Hair
“Harry Potter” fans went wild for this golden shade inspired by the magical drink. This eye-catching color looks super-glamorous, as shown by Hair’s the Bling on Instagram:
HAIRTREND: #BUTTERBEERHAIR Harry Potter fans rejoice! This week’s Instagram viral hair trend is color inspired by a nice tall glass of butterbeer! That sweet beverage enjoyed by witches and wizards across the globe. . . . #hair #fashion #beauty #hairdressing #shehair #shehairextensions #socap #shebysocap #salonbusiness #salonbiz #hairextensionbusiness #hairsthebling #hairtrend #hairart #hairgoals #modernsalon #americansalon #hairsthebling #extensives #sheextensives
