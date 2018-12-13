10 Hair Color Trends We Loved in 2018

When it comes to hair color trends that made a splash this year, bold colors were the name of the game. From shades inspired by your favorite foods to hues that conjured up the supernatural, 2018 was all about head-turning hair colors that were anything but boring.

Check out some of our favorite hair colors that were totally on-trend this past year.

‘Ghosted’ Hair Color

Back in the beginning of 2018, “ghosted” hair that incorporated shades of grays and silvers was the hair color trend dominating Instagram. How pretty is this frosty shade, as shown by colorist Tina Casciato?

Peanut Butter And Jelly Hair

Peanut butter and jelly hair was a playful trend that evoked the look of everyone’s favorite sandwich. Check out this two-toned style as shown by Maryland stylist Megan Schipani on Instagram:

Toasted Coconut Hair

Another hair color trend that made us hungry was toasted coconut hair. This mix of warm and cool blond tones is perfect for the transition from summer into fall. Check out the look as demonstrated on the Wella Education Instagram page:

Cold Brew Hair

Those looking for a darker shade for fall were inspired by their coffee order with cold brew hair. Look at this rich brown hue as shown by @realericvaughn on Instagram:

Rose-Brown Hair

Rose-brown hair was the perfect way for brunettes to rock a pastel look. This copper-tinted hue looks so chic on Instagrammer @bysarahjane316:

Metallic Highlights

For a little shine in your mane, metallic highlights are a super-cool way to give your locks some oomph. This shimmery shade gives hair so much dimension, as shown by the owner of Made in LA Beauty Lounge on Instagram:

Mulled Wine Hair

Last holiday season, everyone was going crazy for mulled wine hair. If you didn’t give it a try last year, this rich, red shade is perfect for the festive weeks ahead. Check out this Christmasy hue, posted to Instagram by Blanc Quigley Hair Salon:

Champagne Hair

Another boozy shade that was big this summer was champagne hair. The blond shade incorporated just a touch of pink, as modeled by Kylie Jenner:

View this post on Instagram Rosé A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Denim Dye

This true-blue shade is inspired by everyone’s favorite fabric: denim. Just like your favorite pair of jeans, this color looks effortlessly cool.

Butterbeer Hair

“Harry Potter” fans went wild for this golden shade inspired by the magical drink. This eye-catching color looks super-glamorous, as shown by Hair’s the Bling on Instagram:

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.