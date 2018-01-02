10 comfort food recipes from Giada De Laurentiis

Italian cuisine is practically synonymous with comfort food. Pasta, meatballs and bread are all must-haves when the weather turns cooler and you want something warm and soothing to eat. If you’re looking for some awesome comfort food recipes to get you through the long winter, look no further than Giada De Laurentiis, the Food Network star and celebrity chef whose Italian cooking has made her a household name. Check out 10 of the comfort food guru’s most enticing recipes.

1. Classic Italian Lasagna

When you’re in the mood for a hearty pasta dish, nothing quite beats a good lasagna. Giada’s version keeps it simple and classic with plenty of cheese, beef and spinach.

2. Rigatoni With Pork Ragu

Tender pork pairs with rigatoni pasta for this super-satisfying dish. Although it takes a while to cook, it certainly looks worth the wait!

3. Beef And Butternut Squash Stew

If you’re looking for a pasta-free dish, this hearty stew is the perfect antidote to a frosty winter night. It’s a favorite in my household, so I can personally attest to its deliciousness!

4. Classic Italian Turkey Meatballs

I confess that I’m often guilty of buying frozen meatballs, but next spaghetti night, I’ll certainly consider whipping up these homemade meatballs that totally seem worth the extra effort.

5. Artichoke Risotto

Who says comfort food has to be filled with meat and dairy? This artichoke risotto is meat-free and can be made vegan by omitting the cheese. This seems like a great one to make in order to trick your family into downing more vegetables.

Artichoke risotto @todayshow #vegan #meatfreemeals A post shared by Giada DeLaurentiis (@giadadelaurentiis) on Jun 21, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

6. Winter Minestrone

Soup is another comfort food staple, and you can’t go wrong with a bowl of hot minestrone. Giada’s winter minestrone features pancetta, potatoes, beans and plenty of veggies, herbs and spices.

The ultimate comforting soup for the cold season. Don't skip the parmesan rind – it gives the soup tons of added flavor! https://t.co/Z4twCOONAf pic.twitter.com/L3wgvER8MV — Giada De Laurentiis (@GDeLaurentiis) December 10, 2017

7. Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

If you want to come home after a long day to a ready-made meal, this slow cooker chicken cacciatore certainly fits the bill. You can make it even easier by using leftover or rotisserie chicken to eliminate the browning step.

One of my favorite (and most popular!) dishes made easier in the slow cooker! #FoodFlock @HuntsChef https://t.co/9KXMzfCWTw pic.twitter.com/nDmz87HagX — Giada De Laurentiis (@GDeLaurentiis) December 1, 2017

8. Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan Tater Tot Bake

Another crock-pot recipe from Giada’s collection is this chicken parmesan bake that features tater tots. Um, count me in. I’m guessing this one will be a hit with the kids, too!

Ask & you shall receive… more slow cooker recipes! From bfast to dessert, some fun ideas for fall! https://t.co/6dhW6AqqL2 pic.twitter.com/haDFVRNLiq — Giada De Laurentiis (@GDeLaurentiis) November 16, 2017

9. Sausage And Broccoli Pizza

Who can resist pizza? Once your family gets a whiff of this cheesy pizza with Italian sausage, they’ll forget all about the broccoli on top. Bonus—it takes less than an hour to prepare!

.@GDeLaurentiis' trick to getting Jade to eat her veggies. What kid can deny pizza? https://t.co/9a2SYx4CGP pic.twitter.com/GDeHs98l3G — Giadzy (@Giadzy) November 13, 2017

10. Chianti Marinated Beef Stew

Giada says this beef stew made with Chianti is similar to the types of cuisine you’ll find in Tuscany and Umbria, so you know you’re getting an authentic Italian meal. The longer you let it simmer, the richer it becomes!

This homey one-pot meal is reminiscent of the stews you find in Tuscany and Umbria. https://t.co/E6YcaOrCnG pic.twitter.com/eBxqnkAkkc — Giadzy (@Giadzy) November 8, 2017

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.