These 10 budget hotels are amazing destinations

If saving more money is one of your goals, you don’t have to forego travel altogether. In fact, you can enjoy exotic locales all over the world and still stay on a budget.

From an idyllic island in Italy to a prime beach destination in Mexico, TripAdvisor recently unveiled its list of the best bargain hotels around the world and the picks will make you drop everything and book a vacation today. Check out the website’s top 10 bang-for-your-buck hotels.

(Note: Rates are from spring 2018 and are subject to change.)

10. Sakli Konak (Uchisar, Turkey)

After filling up with an organic breakfast at this hotel, you can venture out and enjoy historic Cappodocia. For example, the front desk organizes local walking tours or your can opt for a hot-air balloon ride or pottery-making class. The Sakli Konak currently holds a perfect five-star rating from more than 400 reviewers at TripAdvisor!

Rate: $78/night

9. Baby Elephant Boutique Hotel (Siem Reap, Cambodia)

This family-friendly property includes a pool, yoga classes, a spa and a restaurant serving vegan and local Cambodian dishes. The boutique hotel also relies on services from nearby small businesses to support its local residents, according to its website.

Rate: $52/night

8. Cabo Vista Hotel (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico)

Synonymous with luxury five-star properties, Cabo San Lucas is no longer out of reach for budget travelers. The Cabo Vista Hotel is ideally located for nightlife and still within walking distance or a quick drive of white sand beaches and activities like fishing, whale watching, scuba diving and more.

Rate: $41/night

7. Splash Inn Dive Resort (West End, Honduras)

This boutique property seems to strike a perfect balance between comfort and affordability. It also offers easy access to dive sites with an onsite dive center.

Rate: $74/night

6. Hotel Mint (Belgrade, Serbia)

This family-owned property promises a delightful blend of modern and traditional styles. Accommodations here also include an impressive daily breakfast spread. About 400 five-star reviews at TripAdvisor included raves about it being “clean and quiet.”

Rate: $73/night

5. River Palm Villas Hoi An (Hoi An, Vietnam)

This resort features an Instagram-worthy pool and is ideally located to explore Vietnam’s historical port of Hoi An.

Rate: $27/night

4. Mountainaire Inn and Log Cabins (Blowing Rock, North Carolina)

If the outdoors are your idea of prime relaxation, get away to this peaceful Blue Ridge Parkway retreat, where you can choose from among 11 rooms and 13 log cabins. Some accommodations feature fire pits or fireplaces to complete the rustic mountain experience. And how can you beat some front-porch rocking chairs?

Room rate: $89/night and up

Cabin rate: $208/night and up

3. Castlewood House (Dingle, Ireland)

Known for its award-winning breakfast, this quaint hotel offers a sophisticated stay without the sky-high price tag that can accompany European travel. Hiking one of the popular nearby trails will definitely work up an appetite. In fact, you can get a preview of some of the favorite dishes available before hopping on a plane with these recipes.

Rate: $148/night and up

2. Lauriston Court Hotel (Llandudno, United Kingdom)

Located in a beautiful seaside town in north Wales, this hotel provides access to explore the surrounding landscape and its history. Each room is unique, with a variety of decor and color schemes. It currently holds more than 1,000 perfect reviews at TripAdvisor!

Rate: $99/night and up

1. Hotel Villa Sirena (Casamicciola Terme, Italy)

The volcanic Italian island of Ischia is still under the radar, so you can find deals on rooms in the hillside hotels complete with views of the colorful buildings and Tyrrhenian Sea. With spa towns, vineyards and spectacular vistas, it’s worth the trek. With nearly a thousand reviews and five stars, you can’t go wrong with a stay at this hotel.

Rate: $86/night and up

So, where do you want to go first?

