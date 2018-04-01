When will construction on the Couture apartment high-rise in downtown Milwaukee start?

Milwaukee Business Journal's Mark Kass joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to discuss the week's biggest business stories.

This week, they discussed the construction of the Couture building, Greendale plans for Southridge Mall's south side, the first streetcar arrives in Milwaukee, Matt Hamilton looking to continue success post-Olympics, and Brewers excitement going into the home opener.

You can listen to their conversation in the SoundCloud player above.