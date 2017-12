Milwaukee Business Journal's Mark Kass joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to discuss the week's biggest business stories.

This week, they discussed the Wisconsin Center District names new CEO, Topgolf looking at locations around Milwaukee, WageWorks moving downtown, the Bobblehead Hall of Fame has found a home, and Mark Kass shares his top 4 stories of the year.

You can listen to their conversation in the SoundCloud player above.