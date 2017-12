What were Duane Dudek's top films from 2017?

Milwaukee media critic Duane Dudek joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to look at his favorite films from this past year.

1. Superhero films (Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Logan)

2. Call Me By Your Name

3. Downsizing

4. Lady Bird

5. The Florida Project

6. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

7. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

8. Coco

9. Get Out

10. The Shape of Water

Did your favorite make his list?

Duane also looks at the box office numbers for the highest grossing films of the year.

Click play in the SoundCloud player above to listen to their conversation.