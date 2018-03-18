What was the downfall of Toys 'R' Us?

Ben Bryan
9:01 AM, Mar 18, 2018
Milwaukee Business Journal's Mark Kass joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to discuss the week's biggest business stories.

This week, they discussed the closing of Toys 'R' Us, what Milwaukee offered Amazon to try and get their second headquarters, the sunsetting of the Miller Park tax, the auctioning off of memorabilia and equipment from the Bradley Center, and Milwaukee fails to win federal grant for downtown streetcar extension to the new arena.

Click play in the SoundCloud player above to listen to their conversation.

