What led the Boston Braves to move to Milwaukee?

Concordia University Wisconsin Associate Professor of History Dr. Patrick Steele joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to talk about his new book, “Home of the Braves: The Battle for Baseball in Milwaukee."

Dr. Steele talks about the celebrated arrival of the Braves in Milwaukee and the beloved team's eventual move to Atlanta in search of a greater fan base and revenues.

