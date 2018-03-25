What led the Boston Braves to move to Milwaukee?

Ben Bryan
10:03 AM, Mar 25, 2018
(Original Caption) 11/14/57- New York, NY: Clutch-hitting Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves, shown here in an August, 1954 photo from files, was voted November 14th as the Most Valuable Player in the National League for 1957. A special 24-man committee from the Baseball Writers Association picked the slugging outfielder over Stan Musial of St. Louis and Red Schoendienst of Milwaukee. RDA

Bettmann
MILWAUKEE, WI - 1957: An aerial view of the Milwaukee Braves playing the New York Yankees during the 1957 World Series at Milwaukee County Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Al Fenn/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

Al Fenn
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 07: Baseball: World Series, Milwaukee Braves Lew Burdette (33) in action, pitching vs New York Yankees, Game 5, Milwaukee, WI 10/7/1957 (Photo by Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X4778 TK5 R4 F9)

Richard Meek
Concordia University Wisconsin Associate Professor of History Dr. Patrick Steele joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to talk about his new book, “Home of the Braves: The Battle for Baseball in Milwaukee."

Dr. Steele talks about the celebrated arrival of the Braves in Milwaukee and the beloved team's eventual move to Atlanta in search of a greater fan base and revenues.

