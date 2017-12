Milwaukee media critic Duane Dudek joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to look at the week's biggest entertainment news.

This week, Duane shares his reviews of "Downsizing," "All the Money in the World," "Molly's Game," "Call Me by Your Name," and "The Darkest Hour."

Duane also looks at other films in theaters, including the "Jumanji" sequal, "The Greatest Showman," and "Pitch Perfect 3."

Duane gives an update on the box office results so far for "The Last Jedi," and provides an update on some upcoming movies and Christmas specials on television.

