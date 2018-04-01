Take a trip 80-miles North of Milwaukee to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum

There's a Great Lakes treasure, located just an 80 mile drive up I-43 north of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

Based in Manitowoc, the extensive ship models, artifacts, interactive exhibits, and educational outreach, comprise one of the largest maritime attractions in the Midwest.

Museum-goers even have an opportunity to overnight aboard a World War ll submarine moored on the adjacent Manitowoc River.

Group tour coordinator Mike Johnson joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to talk about everything going on at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

