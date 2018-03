Kohl's partnering with Aldi and motorcycle racing is coming to Bradford Beach

Milwaukee Business Journal's Mark Kass joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to discuss the week's biggest business stories.

This week, they discussed what will happen around Mount Pleasant with the arrival of Foxconn, Kohl's partnering with Aldi to bring grocer to some of its stores, and Bradford Beach adding motorcycle racing for Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary weekend.

