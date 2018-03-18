Is the 'Tomb Raider' reboot worth seeing?

Milwaukee media critic Duane Dudek joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to look at the week's biggest entertainment news.

This week, Duane looks at a special guest coming to '60 Minutes,' ratings slipping for 'SNL,' Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele going to Netflix with stop-motion animated film, how Amazon calculates the cost of their shows per user, and a Wisconsin adaption of Anthon Chekhov's 'The Cherry Orchard' showing Off-Broadway.

Duane also shares his review of the 'Tomb Raider' reboot and looks at other films now in theaters.

If you have 31 hours to spare, AMC Theaters are offering a marathon of all the Avenger films leading up to 'Infinity War.'