Giannis to appear on '60 Minutes' tonight

Ben Bryan
7:45 AM, Mar 25, 2018
Jason Miller
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Milwaukee media critic Duane Dudek joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to look at the week's biggest entertainment news.

This week, Duane shares his review of 'The Death of Stalin,' Giannis making an appearance on '60 Minutes' tonight, and Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry guests on 'Billions.'

Duane also looks at the final season of 'The Americans,' another retelling of the abduction of John Paul Getty III, and when Indiana Jones 5 will start filming.

Click play in the SoundCloud player above to listen to their conversation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top