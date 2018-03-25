Giannis to appear on '60 Minutes' tonight

Milwaukee media critic Duane Dudek joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to look at the week's biggest entertainment news.

This week, Duane shares his review of 'The Death of Stalin,' Giannis making an appearance on '60 Minutes' tonight, and Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry guests on 'Billions.'

Duane also looks at the final season of 'The Americans,' another retelling of the abduction of John Paul Getty III, and when Indiana Jones 5 will start filming.

Click play in the SoundCloud player above to listen to their conversation.