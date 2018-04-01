Easter with The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens

The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners are celebrating Easter Sunday in a big way.

The season kick-off for one of Greater Milwaukee's favorite outdoor attractions features an egg hunt, craft & seasonal activities for kids, brunch, and of course a visit by the Easter Bunny himself.

Coordinator Sarah Warran joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to talk about the holiday gathering, and the awesome beauty, nurturing, and educational outreach planned at the Botanical Gardens throughout the 2018 season.

Click play in the SoundCloud player above to listen to their conversation.