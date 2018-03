Milwaukee media critic Duane Dudek joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to look at the week's biggest entertainment news.

This week, Duane looks back at the Oscars, former President Obama could be working with Netflix, rating problems with 'The Walking Dead,' and Fox looking to cut down on commercial times.

Duane also looks at John Williams leaving the 'Star Wars' franchise, streaming shows returning, and new shows premiering.