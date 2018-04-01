Can you catch all the pop culture references in 'Ready Player One'?

Milwaukee media critic Duane Dudek joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to look at the week's biggest entertainment news.

This week, Duane looks at Steven Spielberg's new film 'Ready Player One,' 'Isle of Dogs,' the TV movie adaptation of 'Fire and Fury.'

Duane also looks at tonight's NBC special presentation of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and HBO's 'Paterno.'

Click play in the SoundCloud player above to listen to their conversation.