My son and I were having fun at the ballpark Sunday, even as the Brewers were losing a close one to the visiting Phillies. It was his birthday and, as is family tradition, he gets a game on his special day courtesy of his old man.

We were reliving the ups and downs of the past nine innings while driving home when he told me that his mother had texted him to say she wanted me to call her at home. I did.

Something's going on, she said. Some lights worked but others didn't. The fridge was dark, but other kitchen appliances seemed to be on. The internet was out. So was cable. Other electrical items powered up fine. I thought she'd maybe gotten an early start on the pinot gris.

By the time I'd gotten home most everything was working normally, all except the cable box which was dead as the proverbial mackerel. A check of the breakers showed nothing had tripped. I wrote it off to a power surge, or something beyond my pay grade and gave it nary another thought as afternoon became night and then bedtime. All seemed normal as I headed off to work the next morning--remember, I get up in the dark so I would've noticed something funky had things not been working.

I was napping after work Monday afternoon when the bedroom door burst open.

"It's happening again!" my wife said. By it, she meant the random electrical freakiness. This time, I saw it for myself. I dashed down to the breakers and saw all was well, then decided it was time to call our in-house electrician.

"Sounds like a 'leg failure,'" he said, before suggesting I make a call to WeEnergies ASAP. So began a journey that would include a tutorial on the basics of how you power up a house. I made the call and the utility had a man at my backyard meter within a half hour, tops, a guy who confirmed that it was, indeed, a "leg failure," meaning one of the three lines coming into my home from the box in the backyard was out. It also meant calling in a second crew to fix it.

They, too, were here within the half hour, filling my cul de sac with trucks that must've had the neighbors wondering what the hell. The break turned out being underground, near one of the pilings for my three-year old sunroom. It was getting late, so they set me up with a temporary system that converted my two good incoming "legs" into 220 service--in short, we'd have full service until they could make the fix the next morning.

And fix, they did. A new crew with a water vacuum (the "suck truck", as they call it) showed up at 8 a.m. They were able to dig down to the spot where the break was, splice out the bad spot, cut in a replacement and get us permanently fixed before lunch. They even back-filled the hole they sucked out of a garden to find the offending wires. It was literally as if nothing had happened.

Through it all, they couldn't have been nicer. They explained options. They were patient with questions. A supervisor even came back the next day to re-explain, clarify, and deal with any loose ends.

WeEnergies is a big utility and, as such, gets grief, especially when it comes to rates. And, God forbid lost power isn't restored within minutes of an outage, no matter how many tens of thousands of customers lose it amid a major storm. They'd already been dealing with big outages in Kenosha and Racine Counties before my piddling inconvenience popped up Monday. They couldn't have done a better job. The supervisor even left us pictures, plus the section of frayed line as a souvenir.

It's easy to beef and troll, especially with social media being just a pocket or purse away. Big outfits are soft targets, often accused of poor service and indifference to complaints/problems/issues. That wasn't my experience at all this week. Far from it.

A tip of this blogger's hat to WeEnergies. Thanks for the juice, and for fixing my ailing "leg." Thanks for the lesson about how power gets from that little green box in the back 40 into my iPad, stove and other places in my house. And thanks for making us a priority, for making life as normal as it could be for those hours when it was anything but.