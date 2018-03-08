Gene's Blog: "This corrosive way of thinking": the problem with conspiracies

Leave it to a Brit to lay it all out there.

"I was a fool to believe the JFK conspiracies" is the headline above the latest take in London's Times by journalist Daniel Finkelstein, coming as the newest batch of freshly released assassination documents dribble out. But don't expect a dissection of what happened that day in Dallas.

Not even close.

Finkelstein lays bare the folly of the mindset that has everything being the product of a plot, no matter how simply a horrible incident can be explained. It was fun at first to be all grassy knoll, he says, because "I was the detective. If I worked hard enough, I might crack this amazing case wide open." Then reality settled in as he added up the number of people involved who'd have to keep the garish secret, the fact that if you "involve more than four people in a discussion about the shadow cabinet's policy as to whether chess is a sport and it will leak."

He now feels dreadful for thinking it was fun because "it's just naive not to appreciate that conspiracy thinking involves accusing real people of covering up crimes or even murder....conspiracy thinking involves a concerted attack on the truth, dressed up as a concern for the truth."

Holocaust deniers. Those who say we never landed on the moon. Sandy Hook and September 11th "truthers." And, most recently, those who claim the Las Vegas massacre was something more than what we've been told officially. Theories spread like lightening in this, the social media age where crap gets peddled more eagerly than the truth, in part because it can be done so anonymously. It took years for the JFK conspiracy industry to crank up, as most Americans originally believed the Warren Commission's findings. Doubt spread with each new book, every late night talk radio discussion, each campus gathering where bootleg copies of the Zapruder film got show on bedsheets tacked to walls.

Now, it only takes a mouse click.

Conspiracy thinking, Finklestein says, "hacks at the roots of political democracy, arguing that everything we think we know, we don't. And, that every institution we invest with authority is, in fact, organised to subvert our interests. The goodies are really the baddies."

It's human nature to be contrarian, even skeptical. Life can't be so random as to allow a small band of nuts to exterminate millions of Jews, can it? Or to let a lifetime loser with a $13 rifle to take out the most powerful man in the world. In our minds, it doesn't add up--there has to be more, even though the facts say otherwise. Still, the true believer hangs on, Finklestein writes, ready to "tenaciously resist any challenge, having a ready answer to even the most compelling contradictory evidence. So the best I can do, my little bit as it were, is to admit I was a fool. Maybe I can encourage some others."

Maybe even some reading this very blog.