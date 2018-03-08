Gene's Blog:"The one, the only..." Da Crusher

Oh, the Saturday nights we spent together.

A weekly appointment that verged on obsession played out every week when the black-and-white TV flickered to life at 10:30, bringing my junior high school buddy and me the latest installment of "All Star Wrestling." We ingested every match, along with a side of delivery pizza and soda.

We also got a steady diet of The Crusher, and our appetite for him would never be sated.

Reggie Lisowski was his real name, from South Milwaukee. A veteran of the AWA circuit, Crusher was a "good guy" in pro wrestling parlance, matched up each week on the tube against a "scrub", that being a foe with no chance of winning. The main event came after Crusher dispatched that weekend's opponent: the post-match interview during which he'd disparage the guy he'd next be facing on the road and describe his training methods (running down the lakeshore with a keg of beer on his shoulder, followed by heaps of mashed potatoes and sausage), punctuated with frequent bursts of the phrase, "How 'bout dat?"

The act never got old.

I'd get the chance to work with Crusher in the early days of KTI. We were to present him with a station T-shirt at a match at the Arena, a ceremony that was to happen before a scrum against a "heel" whose name escapes me. We were given strict instructions--keep it short and, when you get a cue, get out of the ring FAST. We did as ordered, getting between the ropes just as Crusher's foe launched a sneak pre-bell attack. Crusher survived, but his new laundry didn't: he ws left wearing a single sleeve tethered to what was remained of the collar.

Everyone under a certain age remembers The Crusher, and now we can turn those thoughts to action as a South Milwaukee group works to raise cash to put up a statue honoring one of their town's most famous residents. They have a website and a Go-Fund-Me page as well as a spot to find out about upcoming events. Their goal is $40,000 and their hearts are certainly in the right place.

The Crusher left us in 2005. I slipped into the visitation, feeling that it was only right to say farewell to a Saturday night legend who was all that in more when the chance to work together happened years later. There I stood in line, quietly waiting my turn to sign the guest book. The man in front of me walked away as I picked up the pen, only to find that I'd been standing behind Kenny "Sodbuster" Jay, one of those "scrubs" with whom Crusher had tussled with in all of those bouts of years gone by. Old school wrestlers fought hard when the bell rang, but were friends once the crowds left, even in death.

There's a school of thought that says you shouldn't meet your heroes because you're bound to be disappointed. Not so with one Reggie Lisowski, who couldn't have been nicer, more professional and more fun in any dealing. Congrats to Chris Smith and his crew for starting the effort to honor someone who brought so much joy to so many of us in our youth, who couldn't have been more generous with his time or talent. The Crusher didn't make the huge cash today's pro wrestling stars make but he certainly touched as many hearts during his 40 years on the circuit. When it was done, he came home to South Milwaukee to family, friends and, of course, fans who now have a chance to say "thanks".

How 'bout dat?