The Diverging Diamond

Wisconsin drivers still trying to get their heads around the latest roundabout popping up in their neck of the woods will soon encounter something new in the Fox Valley Area--a diverging diamond interchange that'll be going in at Fox Crossing on Oneida Street near Highway 441. Janesville has the only other one in the state.

Diverging diamond interchanges are designed to get rid of left turns into oncoming traffic, among other things.

The Department of Transportation video below explains.