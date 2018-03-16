Taking a look at the Bucks

As the Packers break tradition in reshuffling their roster...as hope builds for the Brewers with the opener now less than two weeks away...as Marquette continues its NIT run...there's one team that's gone from buzz to kind of a bust: the Milwaukee Bucks.

A columnist for the sports website 'The Ringer' takes the Bucks apart, detailing their chronic defensive ineptitude.

He concludes the Bucks are too reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo on offense, blessed with the superstar they need but vexed with the issue of building the right team around him.

