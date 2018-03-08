The local paper gets thinner. And narrower. Its newsroom loses more and more talented staff to buyouts and retirements. Those who remain continue to do fine work but admittedly, these aren't salad days at 4th and State in Milwaukee. Fact is, the landmark building is being taken over by others, with the Journal/Sentinel to become a tenant on a few floors of its old home.

Another nail in the casket of journalism, right?

Enter David Fahrenthold, Washington Post political reporter and 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner, an honor second only to the one he received Friday night when he was given the Milwaukee Press Club's Sacred Cat award at the annual Gridiron Dinner.

He's the second Post employee in the last couple of years to get a tip of the hat from the MPC (full disclosure--I'm on the club board), the other being his boss, Marty Baron on the heels of his previous work with the Boston Globe exposing child abuse among Catholic clergy, an effort that inspired the film "Spotlight".

Fahrenthold won his Pulitzer by virtue of his unearthing of the infamous "Access Hollywood" videotape during last year's presidential campaign, as well as his relentless work on Donald Trump's foundation, reporting that showed the mogul's self-proclaimed generosity didn't match real-life donations.

He told Friday night's gathering the virtues of open reporting through which he shared his work with his social media audience while asking that same crowd for help in finding the truth, no matter where it led. Yes, critics deemed him biased but Fahrenthold said he kept an open mind, hearing out one particularly vocal and profane critic who SWORE he knew for a FACT that Trump came through with a promised donation to a charity he claimed knowledge of.

Trump, in fact, had not.

The work of the Post and others when it comes to the Trump presidency has some wondering if the media is at war with the White House. "We're not at war," Fahrenthold quotes his boss, Baron, as saying. "We're at work."

It's a job that only grows larger and tougher amid diminishing resources (although Fahrenthold says the Post is hiring like mad as we speak), competition from rivaling platforms and the tendency of some consumers to want media that conforms to their way of thinking rather than challenging held positions. Is it any surprise that those who watch nothing but a steady diet of either Fox or MSNBC come to discussions with opinions shaped by different versions of the same facts?

It's in this climate that we need the Post, The New York Times and others to flesh in the details, to contrast/compare, to fact-check and take nothing at face value. Local papers need to do same, holding municipal decision-makers accountable. That's not "fake news". That's seeking the truth, wherever it may be. Readers and viewers need to climb over those pay walls, subscribe to publications of varying voices and reach their own conclusions, rather than allowing talking heads to cut their meat for them.

That's work, too, and it's our duty as an informed citizenry to live up to that obligation.

WTMJ's Mike Spaulding went one-on-one with David Fahrenthold at the Milwaukee Press Club event. To listen to their interview, click in the SoundCloud player below.