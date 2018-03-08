"I've got blistahs on me fingahs...and newsprint!"

Seems the story would get air once a year or so, the one about the family that would stop watching television and listening to the radio for a varied amount of time, just to see what it was like. Some would go a week or two. The adventurous would last a month. Those who chose to go longer usually were never heard from again.

Then there's this guy. New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo went two months, eschewing all media and relying solely on newspapers as his tether to each day's big stories.

He lived, and it would seem he's a better man for it. His discoveries shouldn't be lost on the rest of us.

Living without the web, Facebook or Twitter would be like living without electricity or indoor plumbing for anyone under 50. Fact is, Mr. Manjoo found "the dead tree" to be a quite reliable source for information as compared to digital rivals who favor speed and conjecture for deliberate reporting and context.

We've been here before. When I was a kid with five black-and-white channels of black and white and three networks, television news was still in diapers. Local coverage was usually a rehash of what was in print that morning or night. Live coverage of breaking global events was in short supply since the technology and bodies weren't in place. That changed with the Kennedy assassination, when the networks "came of age", as the sages like to say. I vividly remember my mom watching non-stop TV coverage that awful day, including the arrival of JFK's casket in Washington live, as it happened. There he was, a President dead in a box but it wasn't until that evening's Sheboygan Press hit the doorstep, bearing the headline "KENNEDY DEAD!" in three-inch tall letters that I could literally see the news sink in. It had to be in print before she'd believe it.

Sure, Manjoo has a vested interest--he works for a newspaper. Duh. He didn't do this as a recruiter, trying to win back readers. That ship sailed. And, what he learned is patently obvious, yet not realized by most of us who can't go two minutes without absorbing the social media outrage of the minute.

"Online, commentary preceded facts," he says, pointing out that while many of us share stories from legitimate news sources, we color it with our own takes at the very top, before other readers get a chance to form their own opinions. Our fealty to what the rest of the crowd thinks, he says, instead of believing the facts in front of us makes us subject to misinformation.

Real life is slow, Manjoo reminds us, and it takes time for facts to work their way to the top. In the rush to be fast and first, a lot of b-s gets shot out into the Twitter-verse as gospel, only to be retracted and clarified, if we're lucky. Some of those lies live on the hearts of conspiracy theorists and true-believers who don't think history is worth of a rewrite, especially if that original version fits their narrative. Social media rewards speed over depth, Manjoo says. Given the contempt he's developed for Facebook and Twitter, I'd love to know if he still has personal accounts now that his experiment is over, especially when he realized how much time he freed up to do other things (what are these objects called "books"?).

A friend of mine loves to say that consultants are like lamp posts: use them to light your way, but don't lean on them. The same may apply to social media: use it to see you kids' vacation pictures and where your neighbors had dinner last night. Lean on it as your portal to the world? Not so much. With a nation of folks ready to shape my opinion and Russian bots willing to fill in any cracks they left behind, we do ourselves a favor by NOT leaning on a keyboard and screen alone.