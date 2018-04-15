Gene's Blog: Welcome to February 74th, 2018

Just when you thought the weather gods couldn't be any more cruel to Wisconsin, this weekend happened.

Folks to the north and west of Milwaukee have had a much harder go of things in terms of snow this season. Before the latest record-threatening dump of the past few days came a storm that busted marks the week before, dropping eight inches on Green Bay and nearly a foot in parts of Door County. Southeastern Wisconsin made a winter of dodging snowy bullets, with large drops just missing metro Milwaukee.

Instead, our corner of the state is being tested to the core by a non-stop series of Groundhog Days, of sun-free skies and temps hovering in the upper 30's. The only green grass around here is found on television, when we flick on baseball or golf. Gray rules day after day. The calendar no longer matters. Every day is February once you look out a window or step outside.

About that grass--at least we could see ours, that is until Saturday happened. And Sunday, Then there's Monday, too, with lingering snow showers in the forecast. And those upper 30 degree highs? Good news. We may bust 40 a couple of times this week. Be still our beating hearts!

My wife often reminds me that she was born in the midst of a blizzard that hit her central Wisconsin birthplace on April 24th--don't ask what year, I'm not THAT stupid. Suffice to day, it was a President or two back.

And, there's recent history that proves the arrival of "spring" in March and the anticipation of warmer April days means nothing when it comes to more agreeable climes actually arriving. There's early April of 1973 when a surprise snow event shut Milwaukee down, forcing the Brewers to postpone their home opener for a couple of days. And I vividly recall my second Opening Day as a full-blown Milwaukee resident in 1982, one that got called well before the first pitch in light of an eight inch dump on April 6. It would be ten days before they'd call "play ball" at County Stadium that season. And, as any long-of-tooth fan knows, Opening Day here is often an event to be endured, not enjoyed, in stadium parking lots. Only a handful have actually been postponed here over the years, but hindsight says many of them should've been scratched.

Try as it might, the storm hasn't disrupted another rite of spring in Wisconsin, that being the annual trivia contest airing this weekend on the UW/Stevens Point campus radio station, 90FM. Thousands gather each year to answer DJ-posed pop culture questions from Friday night through midnight Monday. Each year includes any number of "road" questions that have players hitting the streets in search of valuable points, but I've heard second-hand (via social media) that those had to be scratched in light of the questionable conditions outdoors. Still, the show is going on. Good on you, 90FM!

Some of you already dabbled in your yards and gardens, cutting dead limbs or raking brown grass. Your optimism is downright cute. Me? I can only look outside from my sunroom, which is sunny in name only most of 2018. The above view of my backyard is as of 11 a.m. Sunday. That beverage cart lying on its side there? He was upright (and empty, fortunately) before the first of 40+ mile an hour wind gusts roared through this weekend. He'll stay that way until the thaw, or the 4th of July, whichever comes first.

Some of my neighbors pulled up their driveway snow markers, but mine still flutter in the wintry blasts. Somewhere in my snow covered gardens are green chutes, ready for warmer days. But then, aren't we all?

Until then, it's wash, rinse, and repeat in our corner of the Klondike. And, as my radio partner Jane Matenaer is oh-so-eager to point out, it could always be worse: we could be in the Fox Valley where they're measuring the new snow with yardsticks instead of rulers.

As is often the case here, spring can be anticipated but never guaranteed. On a few occasions, it's all we could hope it could be, an interlude between the cold of winter and the heat/humidity of a typical Wisconsin summer. All to often, it comes in dibs and dabs, with a day or two of 60 or 70 degree highs before we return to our typical cold, already in progress. What happens most often is what we're experiencing now--endless winter and then--BOOM! An 85 degree day lands in the middle of nowhere, followed by the onset of instant summer. Spring simply never happens.

That 80 degree day can't arrive too soon. Hell, most of us will be sun's-out-guns-out if we bust 50. Until then, welcome to February 74th, 2018. From the looks of the extended forecast, you may want to avoid any outdoor activities, at least until Saturday.

Or, what I like to call February 80th.