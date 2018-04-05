Gene's Blog: It'll never look like this again....inside the new Bucks arena

Chances are Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin slept very well Tuesday night.

The man the Journal/Sentinel deemed as the man presiding over the NBA team's transformation last summer was quite at home earlier that day, showing off his club's still-under-construction home. It's 90% per cent done but his enthusiasm about the place clocks in at about 200. Maybe 250.

Feigin seemed more than at home in a t-shirt, hard hat and all of the other on-site accessories than he did in his Sunday-goin'-to-a-meetin'-duds while talking about Giannis and his team's prospects the other Sunday on "60 Minutes" (I complimented him on his tie, which I told him I first thought was "a narrow bib." He laughed. I hope.). Feigin spent a good chunk of his Tuesday giving tours to various media types including us here at the flagship, planned no doubt to make sure the Bucks remained on the local sports radar the day after Brewers home opener sucked most of the oxygen from the room.

Pictures don't do justice and words fail, but allow us to TRY to paint a picture of an indoor sports venue the likes of which Milwaukee hasn't seen since we thought the BMO Harris Bradley Center right next door was state of the art, which is was when it opened in 1988. To compare the future building with the past isn't meant as a knock on Jane Bradley Pettit's once-in-a-lifetime gift. Instead, it's meant to contrast how times, needs and demands changed in the course of a mere three decades.

The new arena turns the old upside down--literally--by putting the bulk of the seats on the floor level--some 10,000 of them, each feeling right on top of the action, from the first row to the last (27 or so, by my count). That's the reverse of the Bradley Center which has only 7,000 or so downstairs and 10,000 in the second bowl, a testament to the fact it was built for hockey and not hoop. Other levels in the new home are smaller, each with its own advantages and amenities. All have open concourses at the top, allowing fans walking to concession stands or restrooms to still be able to see live action although TV's will fill the eye from every angle if you need a replay. You won't want for a place to buy a beer or a burger, and sections feature drink rails where you're welcome to stand, loiter and shoot the breeze from on high before grabbing some pine.

There are suites, but Feigin and company are quick to point out demand for such an expensive perk dwindled since the B-C and even Miller Park went up, as evidenced by the fact that both venues re-purposed some of the original rooms into party areas and other spaces meant to attract the not-so-well-heeled.

Another obvious difference is the deference shown to performers who don't wear short pants and shoot jumpers. The new venue not only caters to the seven-footer, it entices the axe handler and drummer. There's a reason it's called the Wisconsin ENTERTAINMENT and Sports Center: as this is a place designed with shows in mind, one that'll make the concert experience a delight for the fan in the seat and a luxury for the performer as well as the roadie. Multiple doors allow for quick load-outs, with Feigin pointing out that many a contemporary show now comes complete with perhaps 20 semis worth of gear, a demand the old building was hard-pressed to accommodate. Even if the B-C could've supported the Bucks financially (and it couldn't) it would no longer be a draw for major national acts. Sad, but true.

And then, there are the windows. Only the Bradley Center atriums allow for peaks of the great outdoors, along with the odd bit of glass here and there. The new Bucks arena will have concourses awash in natural light. And at night, Feigin promises a well-lit footprint that will glow for miles, and he's anxious to have the team become a part of downtown Milwaukee that's on the rise, pointing out how the Bucks' projects will draw together nearby developments including the former Pabst Brewery and Schlitz Park, just blocks away.

"Cozy" was the word I used to describe the place as I had a chance to share a few steps with the boss as we hurried to the next showpiece, noting it's a building devoid of the dead spots and the dark/unused corners the Bradley Center seemed hard-pressed to fill. Every bit of the new place has a purpose, and Feigin was quick to explain that it's no fluke: formulas were adhered to in making sure every inch gets used, with efficiency and function top-of-mind.

Jaws remained slacked as the tour reached the Bucks locker room with overly-tall stalls designed with their NBA clientele in mind. The only time Feigin seemed even the slightest downbeat when someone in our group (me) asked if any other league teams were in the building mode. "Golden State," he curtly replied, as if it hurt to talk.

It'll never look like this again, to paraphrase my Wisconsin Morning News sports partner Doug Russell, said as he snapped off rolls of film on a genuine old-school camera, as if to apologize for the volume of shots he was taking. None was needed. His words couldn't be more spot-on. His pictures will only grow in terms of curiosity and history. While anyone doing business in that part of downtown could see the arena go up from the outside, it was an honor being one of the few to see this engineering marvel arise from within, even if only for a couple of hours. What an opportunity it was to wander its bowl, bowels and bathrooms, to bend an elbow while holding that fictional first beer along one of the virgin drink rails.

Soon all of Milwaukee will get to sample the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center's wares. Comedian Kevin Hart christens it September 13 with several concerts to follow before the Bucks and Marquette break it in for hoop. It'll rise on the entertainment scene as the Bradley Center falls, its number one job complete: keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee for future generations at a time when it seemed few if any in charge cared if the NBA stayed here. Past owner Herb Kohl and the new group now in charge did the heavy lifting in crafting a partnership that'll make sure the Bucks remain, all while keeping Milwaukee on the short-list of big name entertainment acts now and into the future.

It'll never look like that again, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center. No doubt it's only closer to done now than it did when we walked through it the other day, even more ready for opening night, more attractive to acts we can only dream of, even more "cozy" for fans in waiting, now and for decades to come.