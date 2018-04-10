Gene's Blog: Feud renewed, with the same tired debate

The throwing of pitches. The tossing of fists.

The crack of the bat on the ball. The smack of the fist on the face.

Must be the Cubs and Brewers, back at it at Miller Park, where the louts were in mid-season form last weekend, even though this was Milwaukee's first home stand of the 2018 season. There's web footage of a fan flying backwards as a shirtless fellow combatant hot-foots it from the scene. And, you didn't have to go far to find someone with eyewitness accounts of numb-skullian behavior as some folks acted as if this was the first time they'd had a beer, much less an encounter with fans from another team.

Cubs backers found their way into Miller Park despite new Brewers policies designed to prevent the place from turning into Wrigley Field north for the umpteenth time. Notice that the Cubs didn't have to formulate a similar policy to keep us from buying tickets to the Friendly Confines.

There's no excusing boorish, brutish and criminal behavior at a ballgame, no matter what colors said fan is wearing. That said, the annual debate about what to do with all those Cubs fans who make Miller Park their home is growing tired.

Part of the issue is that many of us see and hear about the ugliness at what otherwise is a tranquil place to kill a spring/summer night and opt to stay away, much as we did back in the Crew's American League era when it was Sox fans in the role of the heel. Say what you will about Chicagoans, but they travel well, be they swaddled in blue or black. Many a Cub fan can only dream of getting a Wrigley seat, so Miller Park becomes the next best option. So it was in the Sox days at the late Comiskey Park, a dank old joint set in less-than-pleasant part of the Windy City. When they come and we stay away, simple math tells you what's next: more of them in the seats than us.

Then there are the "loyal" Milwaukee season ticket holders who use a Cubs series as a chance to test the laws of supply and demand: figuring they don't want to go to a Chicago series anyhoo (see above), they choose instead to peddle their ducats to the highest internet bidders. Cubs fans don't just travel well, they do so with deep pockets and flood the secondary ticket market with dollars that Brewers "fans" are all too willing to gobble up. Cash culled from Chicago games helps defray a lot of the cost of season tickets--it may be how some of those folks can afford their packages in the first place.

No policy will prevent this, no Wisconsin-only sales will stem the flow. Cubs fans are loyal and well-heeled, not to mention the fact they ARE a true nation, a country-wide phenomenon created amid decades of defeat. No team in any sport marketed losing to their advantage so well, the fan base now ginned up by recent success with the promise of more. They won't stop coming unless the supply of seats dries up--bought up by Brewers fans who want to take their home field advantage back or by season seat holders who take a hard pass on big bucks and (gulp!) not sell to the highest Cubbie bidder on the open market.

For all the gnashing of teeth we do amid this indignity, remember this: it's the pot calling the kettle black. Who among us hasn't donned the green and gold for a Packers road trip, diggin' on how cool it is that fans from little ol' Green Bay can overtake a road stadium virtually at will? We think it's pretty damn neat when there are more Aaron Rodgers jerseys in the seats at insert-opponent's-field-here than there are home colors, seeing it as a tribute to our ferocity, dedication and loyalty. When we do it, it's charming. When done to us, it's an insult. This is our new reality, folks, one that'll last until Brewers fans make ticket buys and actually use their seats, avoiding the urge to purge on StubHub.

I dipped into Sunday's Cubs/Brewers clash reluctantly--I'm one of those wussies who doesn't like being around when Miller Park is being sullied--and had a great time. In fact, at one point a Cub fan and I approached the same beertender at the very same moment, and the gentleman from Chicago deferred with kind words and a smile, allowing me to buy first. I tipped my hat and said thanks. The only thing cracked open were a couple of cans of suds as grown men played a kids' game in front of us.

If only some of the folks in the stands could act like adults, too.