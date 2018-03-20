Gene's Blog: American royalty

As if two new documentaries and a big screen movie release aren't enough to prove we can't get enough of the Kennedy clan, there's this: a Scottish firm takes months to put John Kennedy's voice to the speech he never got to give.

It's the one written for his November 22, 1963 luncheon address to the Dallas Citizens Council, the one a waiting crowd wasn't able to hear because a sniper killed the President on his way to the venue. Sound engineers poured over hours and hours of JFK audio to reconstruct the speech, and the results are haunting if not downright creepy.

The work is released just months ahead of the 55th anniversary of his assassination, and serves as further proof that we just can't get enough of Camelot, or the family that begat it.

CNN is two episodes deep into its documentary series on the Kennedy family. The first dealt with patriarch Joe and his never-ending quest to prove his clan was more than just a bunch of Irish immigrants. It cost him three sons and a daughter, plus untold millions from his bank account and unspeakable personal grief, which is maybe why we watch, even if we aren't fans. The second delved into JFK's quest for the White House, and Sunday's goes deep into his abbreviated presidency. So far, it's very good. dealing with the glory as well as the warts.

Netflix is about to release a documentary on the late Senator Robert Kennedy as the 50th anniversary of his short-lived presidential campaign arrives. It was just last week that we marked the half-century since he announced what would be an 83 day quest for the White House, one cut short with his murder in Los Angeles after he won the state's Democratic primary. Kennedy's shooting set the stage for a raucous party convention in Chicago later that summer, and his demise altered political history for an era.

If that's not enough, "Chappadquiddick" premiers next month, Hollywood's take on Senator Edward Kennedy's involvement in the 1969 death of a campaign worker, Mary Jo Kopechne. An all-star cast recreates the events leading up to the accident on a tiny Massachusetts bridge, one that would shadow his future White House ambitions.

Folks wouldn't crank all this stuff out if they didn't think there was an audience for it. Sure, there are folks like me who can't get enough, who are endlessly fascinated by the politics and the personal intrigue. There are others who consider the Kennedy's the closest thing we have to a royal family, blessed yet cursed, privileged yet flawed, flowing in cash yet not exempt from life's most basic heartaches. That, in the end, may be the true allure.