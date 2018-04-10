Fundraiser set for Mount Pleasant grocery store hit-and-run crash victims

Three months after a hit-and-run crash, another fundraiser has been set up for Jeffrey and Cheryl Coopman

On January 14th, the Coopman’s were shopping at Festival Foods in Mount Pleasant when a 17-year-old ran them over in a hit-and-run. The teen, Isaiah Degroot, is facing 27 felonies.

A nine-pin bowling event will take Saturday at 1:30 at The Lanes on Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. The cost is $25.

All the money will be used for the couple's medical bills.