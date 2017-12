Sports is all about adapting.

In baseball, it's spotting tendencies, finding flaws in the opposing hitter or pitcher's game. Can a catcher make the throw to second? If not, let the track meet begin, with first base as the starting line. Is a hurler tipping his pitches? If so, let the line-up know so they can sit on or avoid the signaled heave.

The same is true in basketball, hockey and almost any other endeavor: find and exploit the weakness while refusing to play to a foe's advantage. Adapt. Adjust.

In football, the common thinking is that a team trailing at the half will get a vigorous Lombardi-style tongue-lashing during which character, manhood and commitment will be called into question in hopes of turning a dismal performance into a stellar one. Fact is, the 12 minute break allows coaches to talk about game-plan changes based on what they've seen in the first half hour of battle. Adjustments. Adaptations.

Certainly the Green Bay Packers tried changing things up during the course of Saturday night's 16-0 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings but nothing seemed to work. The injury bug bit on the very first play from scrimmage, taking out offensive lineman Jason Spriggs. Jordy Nelson and others would follow. For a team already minus its best weapon in Aaron Rodgers, the die was cast. Brett Hundley's less-than-inspiring play at QB is making Joe Callahan the most popular man in Wisconsin this final week of 2017. . Even the state media seem to be hearing what's been muttered in many a bar room on game day.

Back to back shutouts at home and a 7-8 mark have fans hooting for heads, be they that of head coach Mike McCarthy, G-M Ted Thompson or defensive coordinator Dom Capers. This too, is part of the rite of the vanquished: if we lose, someone in the chain of command must've failed and thus should be dismissed. It's the fuel of sports talk radio. Without it, they're Disney Channel affiliates. Who stays and goes will soon be decided by those not on barstools, man-cave recliners or Lambeau's aluminum seats.

About that last group: they've adapted and adjusted, too, judging by the volume of purple in the seats at the 2017 home finale. By game's end, they congregated around the Vikings bench chanting Minnesota-ey things and generally making the Frozen Tundra their own, a site some thought we'd never see. Through thick and thin, the thinking went, the green and gold are true blue. They back the Pack no matter what, filling whatever venue the game is being played, home or away. We travel well--just ask us, we'll tell you--and find it cute when Tampa and other distant venues create ways to keep Packers fans from gobbling up seats while drinking the road venue out of J.Bavet and Miller Lite.

It's not so adorable when a hated foe does it to us, is it?

Long-time season ticket holders apparently adjusted with the times as this season started swirling around the bowl. With nothing to play for after the loss in Carolina the Sunday previous and the decision to shut Rodgers down for the season shortly thereafter, that clash against the Vikings at Lambeau that looked so potentially meaningful when those schedule magnets first went up on the fridge this summer lost most of not all of its luster as kickoff drew near. In the "Gory Days" of the 70's and 80's, those unwanted tickets went to relatives and friends, folks who wouldn't get a whiff of Green Bay football without the benevolence of someone they knew with season ducats. Thus, the home field remained populated with local fans, even when times were lean.

No more.

Had the Packers gone to their phonebook-thick season ticket waiting list, they might have found enough comers willing burn up all those unwanted tickets. That's not how the world works. Those loyal, seat-holding fans who found something else better to do Saturday night made an opportunity of the situation by selling on the web. What was once called "scalping" is now rebranded as "the secondary ticket market" where demand drives price and won-loss records determine who's doing the selling/buying. Many a Minnesotan leaped at the chance to revel at Lambeau as the Vikings fattened up their home field playoff chances at the expense of depleted Green Bay. Who knew how big the purple hoarde would be come game time? Or, that they'd stick around to have the Frozen Tundra all to themselves come the final gun?

Stadiums don't win games, and this stuff about home field advantage is bunk, no matter what experts and bookies say. Sure, the Packers made Lambeau "our house" in the 90' and 00's but the team on the field makes the victories happen, not the cheering fans in the seats. The first-ever home playoff loss (to the Falcons) at the end of the 2001 season didn't come from a lack of fervor or fan support--Atlanta in general and Michael Vick in particular played superior football. Same in Brett Favre's final Packers game, a home field postseason loss to the Giants when Green Bay seemingly had all the advantages, including below-zero temperatures. Efforts to make Lambeau a place to once again fear included the ill-fated "G-Force", a front-office creation that never caught fire in the stands. The place that many though struck fear into visiting foes continued to become one where the better team wins, no matter who's "home" or "away" on the scoreboard. Opponents adjusted and adapted, with many using the stadium's legends and demons as motivational tools. None took any sympathy on the Packers in '17 as injuries mounted and losses piled up. Lambeau has become just another place, and as of Saturday night, it's one where opposing fans can show up in apparent near-equal numbers, and regale the conquering visitors with home field song.

Adaptation. Adjustment. It happens on the field. And now, we've seen it in the stands of Lambeau, ground once considered sacred and where loyalty was unquestioned. That Packers season ticket, cherished in some cases for generations always had a price printed on it. Now, it has a second, determined not by the Packers brass but by the open market, the cost set by that week's standings and the depth of a potential buyer's pockets, never mind the jersey that person may be wearing.

Green Bay is always treated as a special place by visiting network analysts and national writers, a pro-sports exception in that it's a small town club in a league ruled by major metros. It has that supposed die-hard fan base and that aforementioned waiting list for tickets, populated by the self-proclaimed best fans in football.

Packers season ticket holders, like the players and coaches on the field, adapted with the times and adjusted with the economy. When a potential Super Bowl season went bust, they did what fans in those oh-so-ordinary big cities do: they cashed in. And they'll do it again if the losing continues.

A wise man tells me the difference between good and bad in the NFL is very, very small. Maybe Rodgers' return will signal the return of good times. Perhaps he needs a few fresh bodies around him, too, both on the field and elsewhere. The debate will rage as the cold weather stays and the regular season ends. One change already set in, starting Saturday night in the Lambeau seats where loyalty previously didn't have a price. Everything is for sale and can be found on the Internet, even a Green Bay Packers ticket held by a local season subscriber who now can answer the siren call of the free market with a mouse-click or two, someone who adapted and adjusted with the times. So it shall be moving forward, with performance on the field determining who populates the stands, even at a place many of us thought was immune from such harsh economic reality.

That's a "Force" no "G" or any other letter of the alphabet can conquer.