Gene's Blog: Don't just do something...sit there!

In a push to make sure the nation's reluctance to debate guns/school safety/mental health in the wake of the Parkland massacre didn't generate the silence and inaction that usually follows such tragedy, a refreshing thing happened.

The talk didn't fade away.

Survivors are making sure the story stays front and center with talk of a nationwide classroom walkout later this month, one that has school administrators around the country coming to grips with something that hasn't happened in a while on our campuses--organized outrage that's morphing into action. A local district that first threatened to punish participants now says it's okay if they take part, as long as they have a permission slip or some such from home. And, Marquette is among the area universities assuring potential applicants that a missed day on their record to take part in the protest won't keep them from becoming MU freshmen.

In what could best be described as a "freewheeling" White House conference last week, President Trump triggered a push in D-C sales of neck braces, what with his whiplash-inducing fluctuations on previously held Republican beliefs/Democratic initiatives.

John Oliver remains a place where the story won't die, even though NRA members may not savor his takes, the most recent being a screed on the association's TV channel.

Other national talking heads are keeping the matter front and center. Washington political veteran and Post columnist Michael Gerson says "It's Apocalypse Now On Guns", but not before schooling the two sides on their debate tactics. "It is one of the dirty habits of our political discourse," he writes, "that so many people use thermonuclear rhetorical weapons as first resort. It is not enough for defenders of gun rights to be wrong; they must be complicit in murder. It is not enough for gun-control advocates to be mistaken; they must be jack-booted thugs, thus laying the groundwork for tyranny." Before pushing several changes sure to anger those on both sides, he reminds us that "it's not just apocalyptical language but apocalyptical thinking that paralyzes our political system on gun violence. And, it's difficult to see how how incremental progress can be made until that mind-set is marginalized."

Then there's this, from the be-nice-to-your-kids-because-they're-going-to-pick-your-nursing-home file, penned by Tim Kreider of the New York Times. "Go Ahead, MIllennials, Destroy Us" is his homage to the angry young folks who, as he puts it, "grow up and remember everything and forgive nothing. Those kids have suddenly understood how little their lives meant to the people in power...young people have only just learned that the world is an unfair hierarchy of cruelty and greed, and it still shocks and outrages them. They don't understand how vast and intractable the forces that shaped this world really are and still think they can change it. Revolutions have always been driven by the young."

Not unlike a column served up by someone else recently, an elderly morning show host who suggested last month that this could be the new generation's Vietnam, one that finds a demographic done with dying and angry at the old line for putting them in harm's way, just as it was a half century ago. While extorting them and others to continue the debate, I too fell victim to what I like to call the template of gun tragedy that sees initial outrage and calls for change fade as we get distracted by the next news cycle offering, now matter how inconsequential. Note the date on my column. I've hardly followed my own advice to keep the fires burning.

Parkland already made history, another line in the growing list of U-S mass shootings. It continues to make news because the affected aren't letting it fade from memory. Remember the Pulse nightclub shootings? Vaguely, most will say, admitting they hadn't given it much of a thought until the trial of the shooter's wife began last week, putting the insult back on the front burner, at least until sentencing.

Guns. School safety. Mental health. And, anything else that adds to the deadly equation that turns classrooms, movie theaters, churches and anywhere else people gather into slaughterhouses should all be included in what looks to be a lingering and somewhat spirited chat. If this were an foreign power or terrorist group doing this to America, well, let's just say we've gone to war over such things in the past.

War about this? No, we've already had enough headstrong conflict in the past. Reasoned, adult debate about all options? It would be a welcome relief, even if it has to be our children who get us to just stop sitting there, and finally do something.