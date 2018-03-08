First off, let's not be planning any bake sales or car washes to bail out the "struggling" National Football League. It's doing just fine, thank you. Jerry Jones isn't handing out coupons that read "one free Cowboys game with the purchase of one with equal or lesser value."

Professional football television ratings remain HUGE (caps added for emphasis, click here for details). The Shield still garners more eyeballs than anything else on television despite recent controversy, tragedy and distraction. Still, a 6% dip from this season to last and a 16% drop compared to two seasons ago tells us something is going on.

The Anthem protests, perhaps? Naw. The Pack's eternal season ticket line didn't suddenly vaporize amid cancellations by fans-in-waiting who are disgusted by Colin Kaepernick and other players taking knees during the Star Spangled Banner. The safe guess is that those who are calling into talk shows and firing off angry letters to editors vowing to never consume pigskin again are at best casual fans or maybe not even consumers of the sport at all.

The game's true problem may be that there's simply too much of it.

The NFL was a Sunday afternoon appointment in the quaint old days of black-and-white, when Ray Scott ruled the airwaves and a single contest was all most markets got. Then came the double-header (unless you were already hip to the AFL on NBC where either the Raiders or Chargers were the late matinee). Network contracts got larger, revenue got shared and the need to feed the beast grew stronger to the point where the NFL and ABC decided to make Monday Night Football a thing.

Did they ever. MNF became a pop culture touch stone, a can't miss three hours in the days before cable and satellite. But the uniqueness would fade as ESPN became less a home for Australian Rules Football and more of a nightly stop for live sports, including NFL games. Late-season Saturday afternoon and Saturday night clashes plus the addition of Thursday night games made pro football as common as "MASH" reruns, their uniqueness diluted by lower quality games. The league's they'll-watch-anything-as-long-as-it's-the-NFL thesis has been proven wrong in recent years as home viewers have more and more options--some that have nothing to do with football.

Length is an issue, too. Baseball acknowledges it. Football? Not so much. The 60 minute game is becoming a near-four-hour slog, rife with dead balls, endless reviews and too many commercial breaks. The fan in the stands has been reduced to a mere studio audience, forced to sit idle as the TV audience watches Aaron Rodgers cavort with his dog. It's doubtful we'll ever see owners cut ad avails but it would be nice if they would simplify the game, starting with replays: stop with coaches challenges, for one thing. Giving them two chances to throw a flag is silly--the Pack's Mike McCarthy did so early in the loss to the Vikings and couldn't do it again later in the game when the refs turned an obvious incomplete pass into a catch. The hope should be to get the call right--all of the calls. Put replay decisions upstairs, the way college does it. Keep replay delays terse, the way college does it.

And speaking catches, just what IS a catch in the modern NFL? The definition seems to change based on the interpretations of that day's refereeing crew as the rest of the game seems to grow so complex it's hard to remember what's allowed an what isn't. Pro football used to be an easy game to watch and understand--hence its appeal when the game came to television in the 50's. It was made for the tube and served to be a quick study. Now, we need former refs to explain why this was a penalty and that wasn't.

What then of injuries? The Packers are ravaged by them, and have been all season long, the most inglorious insult of all coming Sunday when Rodgers' season ended with a broken collarbone (not a dirty hit, but then again, for a league all concerned about player safety, why does it keep stats on QB knockdowns which only encourage defenders to do what Anthony Barr did?). J-J Watt will also be a spectator this year, as will be Odell Beckham Jr. and a bunch of other big performers. Reports this week told of plunging prices for Packers tickets on the secondary market amid word of Rodgers' plight.

The fact is football is the only game where hurting the opponent is part of the sport (boxing, too, as well as MMA but you get the point). Injuries happen in other arenas. In football, they're common and, as of late, they're robbing the NFL of stars and big names are what make for big games. The NBA, MLB and others use their best performers to sell tickets. The NFL? They won't let them take their helmets off on the field between plays, although you're allowed to doff your bucket as the meat wagon takes you to the locker room after you shred a limb. The injury issue is robbing the game of its best talent and needs to be addressed. Is it conditioning? Bad tecnhique? Lack of pre-season contact? Stars sell tickets and draw eyeballs to the tube, but the nature of the NFL game may be its own worst enemy.

The best marketing is winning, and perhaps there are just too many mediocre teams out there, squads with no playoff hope, much less a Super Bowl shot. That makes them less than appealing to the out of market fan, and perhaps unwatchable to a disgruntled, disappointed local one. How many Packers fans abandoned all hope with the Rodgers' injury? Secondary market ticket prices tell you a lot did.

Brett Hundley came up short in his debut against the Saints Sunday, and fans have two weeks to analyze the 26-17 setback while assessing the team's future with a second-string QB at the helm. Green Bay fans are fiercely loyal and Sunday football is more than just a game--it's a ritual baked into our Wisconsin DNA. We'll be the last fans to bail on the pro game in general, our beloved team in particular.

But that said, what will YOU being doing next weekend as the Packers do the bye? Will you attentively be watching the rest of the league (you're disqualified from answering if you have a contending fantasy league team)? Or, will you be getting the dock out of the water, shutting down the place up north, or spending your time some other way? If so, the safe be is that it has more to do with the quality and frequency of the NFL product than anything else. It's probably NOT because a few players are taking a knee for Francis Scott Key.