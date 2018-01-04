Check out tour stops for the All American Window and Door We Love Wisconsin Tour. Click on any of the red objects on the map and check out the schedule below to see where we've stopped.

The list of tour dates:

2018

January: Hubertus - Johnny Manhattan's

2017

December: Random Lake - Homefront

November: Caledonia - The Depot

October: Milwaukee - The Packing House

September: Green Bay - Wally's Spot

August: Kewaskum - The Great Outdoors

July: Kenosha - The Village Supper Club

June: Delavan - The Duck Inn

May: Newburg - No No's

April: Racine - Hobnob

March: Milwaukee - Koz's

February: Janesville - Frankie's

January: Plymouth - 52 Stafford

2016

December: Port Washington - Newport Shores

November: West Bend - Dublin's

October: Watertown - Donny's Girl Supper Club

September: Hubertus - Fox and Hounds

August: Milwaukee - Serb Hall

July: Lake Geneva - OakFire

June: Pewaukee - Artisan 179

May: Pleasant Prairie - Jelly Belly

April: Slinger - Skinny Vic's

March: Hales Corners - Bosch Tavern

February: Muskego - Gingerbread House

2015

December: Greendale - Broad Street Coffee Company

November: Mequon/Thiensville - Chuck's Place

October: Riverwest - Milwaukee Beer Bistro

September: Menomonee Falls - Ally's Bistro

August: Kohler - Whistling Straits

June: Door County - Al Johnson's

May: Germantown - Barley Pop Pub

April: Cedarburg - Flipside

March: Oak Creek - Oak Creek Diner

February: Shorewood - Benji's

January: Racine - Robert's Roost

2014

December: West Allis - Johnny V's

November: Bay View - Sven's Cafe

October: East Troy - Grist Mill

September: Elm Grove - Penelope's

August: Sheboygan - Bill's Corner

July: Port Washington - Harry's

May: Mukwonago - Blue Bay Restaurant

April: Kenosha - Frank's

March: Oconomowoc - Maxim's

February: Fond du Lac - Schreiner's

January: Waukesha - Fuzzy's

2013

December: Cedarburg - P.J. Piper Pancake House

November: Green Bay - The Pancake Place

October: Madison - Mickie's Dairy Bar

September: Wauwatosa - Cranky Al's

August: West Bend - Museum of Wisconsin Art

Click here for more information about All American Window & Door.