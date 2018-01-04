All American Window and Door We Love Wisconsin Tour - Where we've gone, where we're going

Colin Bennett, Katie OConnell , Jay Sorgi, Rachel Steibing
Check out tour stops for the All American Window and Door We Love Wisconsin Tour. Click on any of the red objects on the map and check out the schedule below to see where we've stopped.

The list of tour dates:

2018

January: Hubertus - Johnny Manhattan's

2017

December: Random Lake - Homefront
November: Caledonia - The Depot
October: Milwaukee - The Packing House
September: Green Bay - Wally's Spot
August: Kewaskum - The Great Outdoors
July: Kenosha - The Village Supper Club
June: Delavan - The Duck Inn
May: Newburg - No No's
April: Racine - Hobnob
March: Milwaukee - Koz's
February: Janesville - Frankie's
January: Plymouth - 52 Stafford

2016

December: Port Washington - Newport Shores
November: West Bend - Dublin's
October: Watertown - Donny's Girl Supper Club
September: Hubertus - Fox and Hounds
August: Milwaukee - Serb Hall
July: Lake Geneva - OakFire
June: Pewaukee - Artisan 179
May: Pleasant Prairie - Jelly Belly
April: Slinger - Skinny Vic's
March: Hales Corners - Bosch Tavern
February: Muskego - Gingerbread House

2015

December: Greendale - Broad Street Coffee Company
November: Mequon/Thiensville - Chuck's Place
October: Riverwest - Milwaukee Beer Bistro
September: Menomonee Falls - Ally's Bistro
August: Kohler - Whistling Straits
June: Door County - Al Johnson's
May: Germantown - Barley Pop Pub
April: Cedarburg - Flipside
March: Oak Creek - Oak Creek Diner
February: Shorewood - Benji's
January: Racine - Robert's Roost

2014

December: West Allis - Johnny V's
November: Bay View - Sven's Cafe
October: East Troy - Grist Mill
September: Elm Grove - Penelope's
August: Sheboygan - Bill's Corner
July: Port Washington - Harry's
May: Mukwonago - Blue Bay Restaurant
April: Kenosha - Frank's
March: Oconomowoc - Maxim's
February: Fond du Lac - Schreiner's
January: Waukesha - Fuzzy's

2013

December: Cedarburg - P.J. Piper Pancake House
November: Green Bay - The Pancake Place
October: Madison - Mickie's Dairy Bar
September: Wauwatosa - Cranky Al's
August: West Bend - Museum of Wisconsin Art

