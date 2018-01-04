All American Window and Door We Love Wisconsin Tour - Where we've gone, where we're going
Check out tour stops for the All American Window and Door We Love Wisconsin Tour. Click on any of the red objects on the map and check out the schedule below to see where we've stopped.
The list of tour dates:
2018
January: Hubertus - Johnny Manhattan's
2017
December: Random Lake - Homefront
November: Caledonia - The Depot
October: Milwaukee - The Packing House
September: Green Bay - Wally's Spot
August: Kewaskum - The Great Outdoors
July: Kenosha - The Village Supper Club
June: Delavan - The Duck Inn
May: Newburg - No No's
April: Racine - Hobnob
March: Milwaukee - Koz's
February: Janesville - Frankie's
January: Plymouth - 52 Stafford
2016
December: Port Washington - Newport Shores
November: West Bend - Dublin's
October: Watertown - Donny's Girl Supper Club
September: Hubertus - Fox and Hounds
August: Milwaukee - Serb Hall
July: Lake Geneva - OakFire
June: Pewaukee - Artisan 179
May: Pleasant Prairie - Jelly Belly
April: Slinger - Skinny Vic's
March: Hales Corners - Bosch Tavern
February: Muskego - Gingerbread House
2015
December: Greendale - Broad Street Coffee Company
November: Mequon/Thiensville - Chuck's Place
October: Riverwest - Milwaukee Beer Bistro
September: Menomonee Falls - Ally's Bistro
August: Kohler - Whistling Straits
June: Door County - Al Johnson's
May: Germantown - Barley Pop Pub
April: Cedarburg - Flipside
March: Oak Creek - Oak Creek Diner
February: Shorewood - Benji's
January: Racine - Robert's Roost
2014
December: West Allis - Johnny V's
November: Bay View - Sven's Cafe
October: East Troy - Grist Mill
September: Elm Grove - Penelope's
August: Sheboygan - Bill's Corner
July: Port Washington - Harry's
May: Mukwonago - Blue Bay Restaurant
April: Kenosha - Frank's
March: Oconomowoc - Maxim's
February: Fond du Lac - Schreiner's
January: Waukesha - Fuzzy's
2013
December: Cedarburg - P.J. Piper Pancake House
November: Green Bay - The Pancake Place
October: Madison - Mickie's Dairy Bar
September: Wauwatosa - Cranky Al's
August: West Bend - Museum of Wisconsin Art
