We Love Wisconsin heads to Milwaukee, McBob's

Come for the corned beef or a fish fry. Stay for a radio show!

McBob's on Milwaukee's west side will bring John Mercure and the Wisconsin's Afternoon News team there to broadcast live from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 23 as part of the All American Window & Door We Love Wisconsin Tour.

Open since 1986, McBob's has always been a home for arguably Milwaukee's best corned beef sandwich and tons of different Irish and Scottish themed dishes, along with culture and so much more of the Emerald Isle and Scotland. It's also located on 49th and North, at a true cultural meeting point in the city where many different communities come together.

