We Love Wisconsin heads to Mayville, The Wisco

It was once a butcher shop and a dance hall. Now, it's a supper club.

The Wisco in Mayville will bring John Mercure and the Wisconsin's Afternoon News team there to broadcast live from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, April 13 as part of the All American Window & Door We Love Wisconsin Tour.

The building that houses The Wisco is more than 100 years old. Their site says it has history beyond its meat-carving and dance floor-carving, as a tavern with bedrooms, blacksmith shop, wedding and movie center. Now, it's known as a home of old fashioneds, steak, fish fry and everything else that comes with an "old fashioned supper club."

