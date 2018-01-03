Winter Activities: St. Germain

Host John Mercure is joined by St. Germain Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Penny Strom to talk about some of the post-holiday happenings in this northern region of Wisconsin. During the winter months, this area transforms into a completely different scene of beauty than you'd expect when visiting in the summertime. Speaking of winter, the annual Arctic Warrior Race is on the horizon in St. Germain and it poses just the right amount of challenge depending on your level of grit. Plus, fat tire biking doesn't take a vacation this time of year as there are several trails conducive to this great outdoor activity.

Catch the next edition of "Travel Wisconsin" this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. when John continues his focus on winter fun with some of the state's best wintertime events to attend!

For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com