Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin State Parks with Great Views

Last fall, selfie stands were installed in 10 state parks. The stands let you take a photo at some of the most scenic spots in Wisconsin – all you have to do is put your phone in the holder and set the timer on the camera while you pose for the perfect shot. The Selfie Stands were so popular, we have plans to install 40 more this summer!

Here is where you can find three of the stands today.

Kohler-Andrae State Park, Sheboygan

Just south of Sheboygan, Kohler-Andrae State Park is located right on Lake Michigan. The park is surrounded by rolling dunes and a 2.5-mile-long beach.

- The park features 135 family campsites, but it also has a rentable Tepee and a cabin for campers with disabilities.

- The popular Dunes Cordwalk runs parallel to the lake Michigan shoreland and goes through sand dunes, wetlands and a white pine forest.

- The Selfie Stand is located along the Cordwalk, leading up to the North Beach so you can get a great shot of the beach and surrounding dunes.

- Other park activities include biking, kayaking and canoeing, swimming, fishing and event horseback riding.

Big Bay State Park, La Pointe

Big Bay State Park is located on Madeline Island, which is the largest of the 22 Apostle Islands. It was listed as one of America’s “Top Secret Beaches” by Budget Travel Magazine.

- Visitors have to take a car ferry to get to the island, so it’s a great spot for a secluded getaway.

- The park is home to rugged wooded cliffs with dramatic views of Lake Superior. Visitors can swim along the 1.5 mile-long sand beach, walk the seven miles of hiking and nature trails and kayak out to the sea caves.

- There are 60 campsites at the park (51 can be reserved in advance).

- Find a selfie stand located at the end of the boardwalk leading to the beach and stop for a photo of the Beach and Lake Superior bay area.

High Cliff State Park, Sherwood

If you like history, head to High Cliff State Park. The park is situated on limestone cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment, once sacred to Native Americans.

- The selfie stand is located at the intersection of a Red Bird hiking trail and faces a limestone cliff that becomes your backdrop in the selfie.

- While hiking, stop by the 40-foot observation tower that gives you views of Appleton, Oshkosh and Neenah.

- Visitors can also check out the park’s four effigy mounds, lime kiln and quarry.

- From 1895 to 1956, the quarry and kilns were used to extract the lime from the stone.

- Camping is available at over 100 sites at High Cliff State Park, and there’s an accessible cabin for people with disabilities.

The other 7 are in:

- Peninsula State Park

- Gov. Dodge State Park

- Devil’s Lake State Park

- Amnicon Falls State Park

- Interstate State Park

- Pattison State Park

- Wyalusing State Park