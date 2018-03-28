Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin B&B's

Why B&B’s?

- If you’re looking for a one-of-kind lodging experience, try a bed & breakfast.

- What sets them apart from other lodging options is the second part – the breakfast. Not only will you get a fresh made breakfast every morning, many of the B&B’s in Wisconsin use local produce or food from their own gardens.

- B&B’s also offer a more personalized experience – you get to know the innkeepers and the other guests.

- Plus, they’re licensed and inspected, so you know you’re getting quality service when you visit.

For a foodie experience, check out Apple Tree Lane Bed & Breakfast in Waupaca. The inn is a completely updated and remodeled historic Victorian farmhouse that sits on 7.5 acres right along the Crystal River.

- Breakfast is the real deal here. You can choose when to have it – there’s no set breakfast time – and where to have it. There’s the restored Victorian dining room or the covered porch. You can also have the meal delivered to your room.

- The meals are always handmade using seasonal ingredients. In fact, the land was once one of the largest apple orchards and berry farms in the region, so many of the specialties often include apples, blackberries, black raspberries, and pears, fresh-picked from the land.

- Apple Tree Lane is conveniently located near the Waupaca’s downtown square, the area’s 22-spring fed chain o’lakes and local golf courses.

Lake Orchard Farm Retreat in Sheboygan is a six-generation family farm located on the shores of Lake Michigan. The farm is still in operation today, along with the Bed & Breakfast and recently remodeled event barn.

- The inn has four bedrooms, each named after the women who have cared for the family farm. There’s also a four-bedroom cottage on the property that’s great for families.

- Breakfast includes fresh eggs from their farm chickens and fresh apple juice made from apples in their orchard.

- This is a perfect vacation spot for golf lovers. Lake Orchard Farm has a 9-hole golf course on site, and it’s just minutes away from the famed Whistling Straits.

Not all B&B’s are renovated historical houses. The Inn at Wawanissee Point in Baraboo is a villa-style inn located on 42 acres in the Baraboo Hills. Wawanissee is the Ho-Chunk word for beauty.

- The house is situated on a bluff, so visitors can get a 36-mile view of the area from the windows in the great room – they can even see the dome of the Capitol building in Madison.

- Breakfast is served in the dining room or the sun room, both with great views of nearby Lake Wisconsin.

- All of the eggs and meats used in the breakfast dishes are locally produced, and the owners only use Wisconsin cheese.

- The bed & breakfast is just a 15-minute drive from Wisconsin’s most popular state park, Devil’s Lake.

For more, check out travelwisconsin.com.